Sheriff’s office charges Solvay man in connection with burglaries

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that sheriff’s detectives have charged a Village of Solvay man in connection with several daytime residential burglaries that occurred over the past couple of weeks.

Stephen Gosselin III (24) of Boyd Ave, Solvay, is accused of burglarizing several homes in the Village of Solvay and in the Town of Geddes, where he made off with electronics, jewelry and U.S. currency.

Over the past couple of weeks, detectives assigned to the Burglary Investigations Unit received several burglary complaints in the Hatherleigh Heights/Scenic Hills area. A subsequent investigation revealed information that identified Gosselin as the person responsible for committing the burglaries.

Gosselin was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon and charged with three counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, grand larceny in the 3rd degree, two counts of petit larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree. He was later arraigned in Centralized Court and is currently being held in the Justice Center on bail set at $5,000 cash 7,500 bond.

Additional charges are expected as members of the Town of Geddes Police Department and the Village of Solvay Police Department continue to investigate similar incidents.

