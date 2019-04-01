Onondaga Parks and Recreation honored

Apr 01, 2019 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News, Press-Observer
Town of Onondaga Parks and Recreation department honored
CNYRPS (Central New York Recreation and Parks Society) honors individuals and organizations each year to acknowledge excellence in programs, facilities, partnerships and more that help to enrich the lives of communities throughout Central New York.
This year, the Town of Onondaga Parks and Recreation Department was honored to receive no less than four awards from CNYRPS at their awards luncheon on Friday March 15.
Senior Coordinator Barbara Michalski received the “ABCD award” (Above and Beyond the Call of Duty) for her dedicated service to the senior center and her continual enrichment of its offerings.
The Senior Art Program was chosen for the “Arts and Humanities” award for its longevity and community impact.
Brian Henneberry received the “Program Leader” award for his continued excellence in facilitating a variety of programs for our town children.
Also, the 2018 Advertisement for Summer Playgrounds took home the “Posters and Flyers” award.
The department extends its thanks to all the people who came out to support our awards winners and of course the award winners themselves for their hard work and dedication.
