West Genny future business leaders recognized

Mar 26, 2019 Eagle Observer, News, News, Press-Observer

Future business leaders earn awards

On Feb. 8, the West Genesee High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students participated in the regional competition at Bryant & Stratton College and brought home 13 awards.

These students placed first in the following categories:

Noah Ackerman (2): Word Processing and Sports Management;

Jack Anderson (2): E-Business and Advertising;

Krystian Lata (2): Graphic Design and Website Design; and

Kyle Petersen (3): Job Interview, Publication Design, and Personal Finance.

These students placed second in the following categories:

Matthew Harris (1): Business Law; and

Michael Hebbard (1): Marketing.

These students place third in the following categories:

Nicholas Mulderig (1): Advertising; and

Griffin Zanoni (1): Business Calculations.

