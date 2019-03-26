West Genny future business leaders recognized

Future business leaders earn awards

On Feb. 8, the West Genesee High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students participated in the regional competition at Bryant & Stratton College and brought home 13 awards.

These students placed first in the following categories:

Noah Ackerman (2): Word Processing and Sports Management;

Jack Anderson (2): E-Business and Advertising;

Krystian Lata (2): Graphic Design and Website Design; and

Kyle Petersen (3): Job Interview, Publication Design, and Personal Finance.

These students placed second in the following categories:

Matthew Harris (1): Business Law; and

Michael Hebbard (1): Marketing.

These students place third in the following categories:

Nicholas Mulderig (1): Advertising; and

Griffin Zanoni (1): Business Calculations.

Related

Comment on this Story