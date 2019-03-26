West Genny future business leaders recognized

Mar 26, 2019 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News, Press-Observer
Future business leaders earn awards
On Feb. 8, the West Genesee High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students participated in the regional competition at Bryant & Stratton College and brought home 13 awards.
These students placed first in the following categories:
Noah Ackerman (2): Word Processing and Sports Management;
Jack Anderson (2): E-Business and Advertising;
Krystian Lata (2): Graphic Design and Website Design; and
Kyle Petersen (3): Job Interview, Publication Design, and Personal Finance.
These students placed second in the following categories:
Matthew Harris (1): Business Law; and
Michael Hebbard (1): Marketing.
These students place third in the following categories:
Nicholas Mulderig (1): Advertising; and
Griffin Zanoni (1): Business Calculations.
