Celebrate spring at Baltimore Woods

Step out into spring at a Baltimore Woods Nature Center

Baltimore Woods Nature Center announces programs for families and children scheduled for March 2019 with details listed below.

Now through April 10 Nature’s Little Explorers Preschool Series

Winter is on the way out and spring is coming in! Let’s go outside and watch it all happen! This six-week series will meet on Wednesdays through April 10. Program for children ages 3-5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $35 for members; $50 for public. Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Visit baltimorewoods.org to register.

March 21 – April 12 Amphibian Alert Time: TBA

Each spring during the first warm rainy night after the equinox, hundreds of amphibians move from underground lairs to vernal pools. To find out when Baltimore Woods will attempt to observe this migration at Labrador Hollow, watch for alerts on our website, or sign up online to be put on our alert list. For ages 5 and up. $6 for members; $9 for public. Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Visit baltimorewoods.org to register.

March 23 Maple Sugaring 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Come one, come all as we explore the Sugar Bush here at Baltimore Woods! We’ll have fun games for the family, teach you the process of making maple syrup, and reenact a maple tale around a campfire. We’ll provide a sweet snack as you watch the show! For ages 5 and up. $6 for members; $9 for public. Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY. Visit baltimorewoods.org to register.

March 28 Sensing Spring 10 to 11:30am

After long winter months, our senses start to come alive with the onset of spring. What is your favorite sign of spring? The smells of a new season, the sounds of returning birds, seeing the emergence of new plant life? Join us as we explore for signs of spring using all five senses – including seasonal tasty treats! This program includes a short outdoor hike on flat trails. Program for adults. $6 for members; $9 for public. Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Visit baltimorewoods.org to register.

March 30 Community Read Wrap Party with John Weeks 1 to 3 p.m.

Join us for a celebration of John Weeks and his work to help people build personal connections to nature as we wrap up the “Nature’s Quiet Conversations” Community Read. We will take a short walk, listen to readings from the book, and have time for discussion. Program for ages 8 and up. A collaborative project with the Marcellus Library, this program is free to the community. Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Visit baltimorewoods.org to register.

Ongoing through March: Snowshoeing at The Woods

Snowshoes are available in our Interpretive Center during open hours for those wishing to get out and explore our six miles of trails. Sizes available for children through adult. Free to members; $5 to the public.

