B’ville school officials optimistic despite $549K budget shortfall

By Ashley M. Casey

Associate Editor

Baldwinsville Central School District officials presented a complete draft of the 2019-20 budget to the Board of Education at the board’s March 18 meeting. While the district is facing a budget gap of more than half a million dollars, district officials are confident about their state aid projections.

“I’m very optimistic,” Superintendent Matt McDonald said.

Jamie Rodems, assistant superintendent for management services, said district officials cut more than $1 million from the previous iteration of the budget. BOE President Victor Jenkins said it was premature to discuss further cuts before the state budget is finalized.

“Frankly, if we get close to half a million and we know we’ve got $2.5 million in fund balance, I’m not that worried about that,” Jenkins said. “Invariably, we’re able to save a little money during the year somewhere, it looks like.”

Rodems said he had heard some “grumbling” about the possibility that the New York State Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo might not deliver a budget April 1, but the newfound unity between the Senate and Assembly offers hope. For the first time in a decade, both houses are controlled by Democrats.

“That’s telling me our legislators aren’t fighting each other as much,” Rodems said. “I still think we’re going to get more money and we’re going to get enough money to cover [the gap]. There is no ‘woe is me’ coming out of Albany. They’re not running around like the sky is falling.”

Rodems said he is concerned about the district’s fund balance going forward, but a full assessment of the situation will not be possible until the state budget is finalized.

By the numbers

As it stands, here is an overview of the Baldwinsville Central School District’s 2019-20 budget:

• Total spending: $109,619,600 — up 2.2 percent from current year

• Tax levy: $57,687,869 — at 2.32 percent tax cap

• Appropriated fund balance: $2,604,365

• Estimated state aid: $43,121,258

• Total revenues: $109,070,468 — shortfall of $549,132

Budget and BOE: Key dates

April 1: NYS budget due

April 8: BOE to vote on BCSD 2019-20 budget. If the state budget is late, the board may hold a special meeting to vote on the budget.

April 22: Petitions due for BOE candidates (3 seats)

May 14: Meet the BOE candidates (6:30 p.m.), budget public hearing (7 p.m.), Durgee JHS Cafeteria

May 21: Public budget/BOE vote, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Baker HS Auditorium

