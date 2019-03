JE announces Top 10

Jordan-Elbridge High School announces Top 10

Submitted photo

Jordan Elbridge recently announced the Top 10 of the class of 201. They are as follows: McKayla Rohmer, Reilly Keenen, Ethan McCabe, Geoffrey Lippa, Benjamin Sullivan, Nathan Melfi, Kyle Kiteveles, Jackee Karagosian, Kerry Lerner and Marissa Reith.

Related

Comment on this Story