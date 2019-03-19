JE Voracious Readers

JE fourth grade students read 320 books during Voracious Reading Challenge

In February, the fourth grade students at the Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School (JEDIS) read 320 books as part of the Voracious Reading Challenge.

For each book they read, students submitted a report and subsequently earned a prize for every five books completed.

Teachers separated students into eight WINN (What I Need Now) groups, and then the groups competed against each other to see who read the most.

Brooke Bastian said the students loved the challenge and wanted to continue it after February.

“There were lots of great things about this. The book report piece was really neat and showed real accountability,” she said. “The reports aligned with success criteria. The kids said they really liked doing this.”

