Dancing the night away for Camp Good Days

Hundreds were in attendance for Fayetteville-Manlius High School's Dance Marathon 2019, held in support of Camp Good Days & Special Times (photo by Jason Klaiber).

In culmination of their annual fundraising efforts for Camp Good Days & Special Times, Fayetteville-Manlius High School held Dance Marathon 2019 on Saturday.

For the 29th consecutive year, the school set out to raise money for the camp, which offers free-of-charge recreational activities and programs for children and adults impacted by cancer as well as children affected by sickle cell anemia.

“It means so much to us and the things that we want to continue to do,” James McCauley Jr., the coordinator for the camp’s Partners Against Violence Everywhere (PAVE) program, said. “We can’t say thank you enough, and not just to this school, not just to this wonderful community, but to all the efforts you see in these kids.”

Earlier in the school year, students began going door to door in the Fayetteville and Manlius areas to increase awareness toward the cause and ask for contributions.

Raising money for the campers, many of whom undergo numerous expensive treatments for their particular diseases, allows their families to save on costs associated with summer camp.

“This is really a wonderful way for our community to give back to a larger community effort,” Ray Kilmer, the school’s executive principal, said.

Throughout the years, the school has raised and relayed more than $1 million to the camp. They raised about $101,000 this time around, according to Kilmer.

Over 600 people paid the $60 minimum price of admission and attended the event over the course of its noon-to-midnight duration.

Organized and ran by the school’s 22 student council members, the celebration featured dancing, athletic tournaments, a bounce house, video games, open mics, trivia contests, film showings and arts and crafts activities.

Additionally, 13 masters of ceremony appointed in preparation by the council publicized the day’s festivities.

“They do a great job putting this together,” sophomore Sadie Raynor said. “Just thinking about other people in this world and other kids, it feels really amazing to help.”

McCauley said that the Keuka Lake-situated camp, now in its 40th year running, has assisted more than 48,000 people from 33 different states and 22 countries through such fundraisers.

For more information, visit fmschools.org and campgooddays.org.

