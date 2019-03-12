Skaneateles UMC: Pauses for the Soul

Sacred Pauses for the Soul to begin March 10

Submitted by Rev. Dr. Joellyn Tuttle

Now through April 14, Skaneateles United Methodist Church will be hosting the opportunity for people to take 45 minutes out of their week to relax, reflect and renew their spirit. The informal gathering will meet from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings to share in relaxation exercises, guided meditations and fellowship.

The session is open to the community, is a non-denominational experience, and free child care for children 5-years-old and under is provided.

Rev. Joellyn Tuttle, who has received instruction at the Syracuse Spiritual Renewal Center, Catherine Ernest, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and Susan Lynn Major, author of “Joyful Journeys: Sacred Pauses with God” will lead the sessions.

Gatherings for Sacred Pauses for the Soul will be a six-week series with the meditations focusing on different themes each week; such as “Pace and Perspective,” “Letting Go,” and the “Weight of Worry.”

Participants may park in the municipal lot directly adjacent to the church at 26 Jordan St. Sacred Pauses for the Soul will meet upstairs in the chapel and the childcare will be provided in the ground floor nursery.

The building is handicapped accessible, and an elevator is available. Adults, Youth and Children accompanied by an Adult are invited to participate in this intergenerational experience. Sacred Pauses for the Soul will meet every Sunday through April 14. For more information, contact Skaneateles UMC at 315-785-5963, weekdays between 9 and 1 p.m.

Related

Comment on this Story