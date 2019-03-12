Camillus Senior Center upcoming events

Camillus Senior Center announces March events

By Tricia Bacon

Senior Citizens Coordinator

Senior Power Hour

Join us for this energetic fitness class that consists of 30 minute warm up and aerobic dance followed by a half hour of strength and flexibility training. Next session will take place on Wednesday and Friday mornings starting March 6 to April 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. Instructed by Fred Wilson. $15 per person (6 weeks-12 classes).

Chair Yoga

Enjoy the benefits of yoga, from your chair! Learn simple movements that gently exercise each part of the body, even our breathing! These seated exercises build strength and flexibility so we become more mobile and confident. Additional balance work is done standing while using the chair as a steady support. Session starts on Wednesdays, March 13 to April 17 from 2 to 3 p.m., $25 per person.

Bunko

Join us for this fun dice game. Great chance to get out, meet friends and socialize. All supplies and refreshments provided and now we play twice a month. Prizes. Second and fourth Monday of the month. The next sessions will be held on Monday, March 25 from 1 to 3 p.m., $2 per person – Cash. Call 315-672-5820 to sign up.

Stretch, Strengthen & Balance

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. next session begins March 5th through Apr. 11, $15 per person for 6 week session (12 classes) This program includes exercises to accommodate seniors of all ability levels. Strength & balance training exercises are done either in a seated position or standing with a chair.

St. Patty’s Day Lunch Party

Thursday, March 14 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Let’s Celebrate the Luck o’ the Irish! Wear your favorite green accessories. Lunch will be meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Francis Academy Irish dancers will entertain us after lunch. Call 315-672-5820 to register for lunch. $3 suggested donation for those 60+ ($6 for those under 60)

Jewelry Making

Come make a 7 inch toggle bracelet or earrings with beads and wire or an Embossed Card Stock Pendant. All supplies included and a sample is on display at the center. Instructed by Alyson Esposito. Wednesday, March 27 from 1 to 3 p.m., $5 for earrings or bracelet per person or $10 for pendant, per class. Please register in advance by calling 315-672-5820.

Mah Jong

Every Friday morning from 9:30 to noon. All players are welcome. Newcomers are encouraged.

My Special Day: Postmark Gift

Here is a unique gift for a birthday, Christmas, anniversary or other special day. Bev Proulx has an assortment of postmarks from 1930-1999 arranged by month and year. Pick out the one you need and Bev will include a “My Special Day” paper to affix your postmark. (if your special day was a Sunday, she probably won’t have it) Stop by and see her vast collection on Tuesday, March 19 from 10:30 to 2 p.m. Postmarks are $.50 each – don’t forget to get one for the most important person – you.

Mexican Train

Join us for a fun afternoon playing the dominoes game of Mexican Train. Every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Call the center to learn more.

Line Dancing

Do you enjoy dancing but don’t have a partner? Line dancing is the perfect answer! Instructed by Beverly Proulx, this class will teach the basic steps and a few dances. Guaranteed fun for both men and women! Tuesdays, March 12 to April 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. $20 per participant.

Card Making

Make beautiful homemade All Occasion greeting cards. All materials provided. Wednesday, March 13 from 1 to 3 p.m., $5 per person, two cards per class. Please call 315-672-5820 to register. Instructed by Alyson Esposito.

Our newsletter is online at CamillusRecreation.com & townofcamillus.com and while at the center remember to check out our lending library for both books and DVD’s.

