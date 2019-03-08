Fayetteville trustees address recent sewage spill

Clerk-Treasurer Lorie Corsette, trustees Dennis Duggleby and Michael Small and Mayor Mark Olson were among those who discussed a recent sewage spill at the village’s Feb. 25 board meeting (photo by Jason Klaiber)

JASON KLAIBER

STAFF WRITER

On Feb. 25, the Fayetteville Board of Trustees discussed a sewage overflow that led to as much as 27,000 gallons of sewage spilling according to an alert from the state notification system.

Located on vacant land off Route 5, the manhole had been filled and backed up with rocks, sticks, wooden boards and metal, according to Mayor Mark Olson.

It is believed this vandalism was a likely contributing factor.

Olson said multiple, even unlinked people could have contributed to the vandalism over time, likely dating back to the summer months.

The 24-inch manhole cover, made out of cast iron and steel, had also been stolen.

“This was the biggest sewer issue we’ve had in my tenure,” Olson, who has been mayor since 2004, said.

A homeowner sitting on the back porch of his nearby Cashin Drive house noticed the gushing water around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 and contacted Olson.

Within an hour, the Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection and the village’s public works department arrived at the scene to help, as did the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, septic service supplier Hullar Enterprises, village officials, the fire department, a local engineer and the Town of Manlius throughout the day.

Crews sandbagged the area and propped up silt fences to contain the sewage. They patched up the main by 8:30 the following morning, fastening on a new cover and ensuring there would be no further leaking.

“The nice thing is they worked all night,” Olson said. “People are sleeping. They’re not flushing their toilets. They’re not taking showers. They’re not using their sinks. It was a good time for us to get it repaired.”

Construction company Lan-Co. stopped by the next day to replace parts of the piping and clean up remaining debris on site.

With an estimated 27,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the obstructed 12-inch main, Olson estimated the damages could range between $10,000 and $25,000.

Still, Olson managed to find a silver lining.

“We learned that the New York alert system and all these people are there to help us and support us.” Olson said. “That was very refreshing and very nice.”

Olson said the crisis informed him more about sewer systems and prepared the village for similar occurrences in the future. He found a plus side in the timing of the overflow as well.

“It was a Saturday afternoon, so it was not during the busy week where there were 30,000 cars going by Route 5,” Olson said. “It just worked out. Everything was kind of in our favor.”

Police have not opened an investigation into the vandalism.

Board Notes

The board announced plans to schedule events surrounding the village’s upcoming 175th anniversary. The village is in the planning process and will continue to work to finalize plans.

The board also received a grant for a pedestrian bridge near Salt Springs Road, which would allow an easier path for students walking to school.

The board’s next meeting takes place March 11.

