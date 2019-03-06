Harlem Wizards bring fun, raise funds

The world-famous Harlem Wizards basketball team performed before a packed house at Skaneateles High School on Monday, Feb. 25, presented by the Skaneateles Central School’s Elementary PTC.

The Wizards took on a team of SCS teachers, students and principals, known as the Skaneateles LakeTrotters, making for an exciting evening filled with thrills.

“What an amazing night we had, thanks to the Elementary PTC,” said LakeTrotters coach and Waterman Primary School Principal, Patrick Brown. “Mary Baldwin (elementary math teacher) and I had a terrific time coaching our team. We were not able to coach them to victory, but the real victory tonight was that the kids and families of our Skaneateles community had the opportunity to enjoy this wonderful show and experience the fun and enthusiasm of the Wizards. Thank you to the Elementary PTC, the Skaneateles staff and our community for supporting this great event.”

Formed in 1962 and now celebrating 56 years of Wizardry, the Harlem Wizards continue to wow fans and deliver wildly successful fundraiser events for schools and nonprofits, last season alone playing in over 400 communities across the USA, while raising over $2 million.

The comedy, the audience participation, the spontaneity delivered as a world-class show, in an intimate and community setting adds up to a night to be experienced and treasured.

“I thought it was a terrific event,” said Middle School Principal, Mike Caraccio. “It brought many families in our community together around a cause that will ultimately help to support our students. I was happy to be involved.”

The high school’s School Improvement Team (SIT) conducted a food drive as part of the event as well, benefitting the Skaneateles Food Pantry.

In addition to working to better Skaneateles High School, SIT has also made an effort to increase its charitable contributions to the community. After its successful Thanksgiving Food Drive, SIT wished to continue their efforts during the Wizards game.

Numerous families contributed to the food drive and a 50/50 raffle raised over $200 for the Skaneateles Food Pantry.

“This was such a beautiful event sponsored by our Elementary PTC for our entire community,” said High School Principal, Gregory Santoro. “I was honored to have given my extra ten percent on the court.”

