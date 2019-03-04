Rotary to celebrate International Women’s Day

Local Rotarians were feeling bold when they reached out to one of the top-rated motivational speakers in the country to come to speak to the Skaneateles and Central New York communities for International Women’s Day at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at The Lodge at Welch Allyn.

It was a long-shot to attempt to get speaker Linda Larsen, described by some as the cross between Oprah and Carol Burnett.

“She is as inspiring as she is hilarious,” Rotarian Amy Tormey said of Larsen, who delivers a message of wellness and empowerment with great humor. “I just can’t emphasize enough how fortunate we are to have Linda here, and how wonderfully accommodating she has been for us.”

The celebration is an opportunity to ​connect, reflect, refuel, and to be entertained, Tormey said.

People can attend the full evening (with reservations, see below) or drop in at the door to hear Larsen speak in the Lodge auditorium at 7:45 p.m.

This is Rotary’s annual event of Celebration and Empowerment bringing people together to mark the International Women’s Day holiday. This year’s IWD focus is on “Balance for Better” regarding gender parity and the focus is on Balance, Wellness, and Wisdom.

The evening will be filled with high top tables, food stations, and vendors from 6 to 7:30 p.m., allowing guests to socialize, listen to music, visit exhibits/health stations, and enjoy tapas and drinks.

At 7:45 p.m., guests will go into the auditorium for entertainment and inspiration with Larsen.

Larsen delivers personal and professional messages in fun, fast-paced and memorable ways that have taken her around the globe. Larsen, BSW, MFA, CPAE, is one of only 232 people worldwide to be inducted into the Speaker Hall of Fame, joining such notables as General Colin Powell, President Ronald Reagan and Brian Tracy.

She has been a featured presenter for over 1,000 conferences and meetings worldwide. Author of the best-selling audio program, 12 Steps to High Self-Esteem, and featured in such publications as Investor’s Business Daily, The Chicago Tribune and Opportunity World, Linda is also a popular guest co-host on the ABC-7 Florida television show, The Suncoast View.

See more at www.lindalarsen.org. A former social worker, Larsen is the author of “True Power: Get it, Use it, Share it.”

In addition to dinner and the presentation, the event will include Wellness & Wisdom Exhibits, live music by Loren Barrigar, and a cash bar.

Local sponsors are making the evening possible. They include: Tessy Plastics Corporation, 4M Precisison Industries, Inc, WHMB, Law P.C.,The Sherwood Inn, The Patisserie, CNY Healing Arts Wellness center & Spa, Achilles Heel Training, Delmonico Insurance Agency, Smiles of Skaneateles, Fleur- de- Lis Florist and Howard Hanna.

A growing number of vendors will make this fun and informative as they focus on all aspects of wellness: physical, emotional, intellectual, occupational, social, and spiritual, said Tormey.

For tickets, $75, contact Amy Tormey at amy.a.tormey@gmail.com. To attend the presentation only $30, tickets can be purchased at the door starting at 7:30 p.m.

