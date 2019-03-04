March events at Marcellus library

Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. – Alison and Zoë Mullan-Stout in Concert

Alison and Zoë Mullan-Stout are Irish-born sisters who have been singing together their whole lives. They are singer-songwriters who create enchanting harmonies with their poetic, folk-inspired lyrics. In recent years, they have been performing as an acoustic duo in the Central New York area opening for artists such as Richard Shindell at Auburn Public Theater and The Burns Sisters at Homer Center for the Arts. They draw inspiration from their Celtic roots, their love of nature, and from peoples’ stories. Their all-original EP, entitled “Home Is…”, was recorded at SubCat Studios in 2015. The performance at Marcellus Library will include recently written and learned songs from their time traveling in Ireland. Free and open to music lovers of all ages. Refreshments and a meet and greet with the artists will take place following the performance.

Wednesday, March 6 at 6:45 p.m. and Friday, March 8 at 1 or 2:15 p.m.

Paper Crafts with Alyson. Make a beautiful homemade greeting card using the rubber stamping technique. Adults only please. Please register with Alyson directly: 315-604-6467 or email aly.esposito3440@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. – Marcellus Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Open to the public

Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. – Free Form Dancing at the Marcellus Free Library. Shake off the winter blues and come try free-form dancing at the library. Free-form dance has no planned steps, no choreography, no lessons – the only goal is to move to the music and have fun! All ages, including children are welcome. We will play a wide range of music, tunes from every era. Free and open to all.

Thursday, March 21 at 1 p.m.: Movie Afternoon for Adults – The Green Book. Shown closed-captioned for the hearing impaired on the big screen in the Friends Community Room.

Thursday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m.: Marcellus Free Library Trivia Night at Lakeside Vista Restaurant hosted by Jake Widrick. Please make reservations early at 315-636-1083. All ages welcome and it’s free to play. The maximum number of participants for each team is six people. There will be prizes for the winning team. Food, beer, and fun.

Wednesday, March 27 at 11:30 a.m.: Friends of the Marcellus Free Library Meeting. The program will be “Cruising the Lake Over the Years” with special guest Captain Dan Wiles of Mid-Lake Navigation Company. Bring a bag lunch; dessert and beverage will be provided. New members always welcome!

Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at Baltimore Woods Nature Center: John Weeks Community Read Wrap Party hosted by Baltimore Woods and the Marcellus Free Library. Join us for a celebration of John Weeks and his work to help people build personal connections to nature as we wrap up the “Nature’s Quiet Conversations” Community Read. We will take a short walk, listen to readings from the book, and have time for discussion. Program for ages 8 and up.

For Children

Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m.: Special Story Time on Nutrition with Puppets! Bring your children to learn the importance of eating and living healthy through the magic of puppetry. For kids of all ages.

Winter Story Time Sessions: Preschool Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.. For children ages 4 to 6 years old. Stories, crafts, songs and fun. Please register at marcelluslibrary.org (click on events) or call the library.

Toddler Story Times: Wednesdays at 9:30 or 10:15 a.m.. For children ages 18 months to 3 years old. Registration is required at marcelluslibrary.org or call the library.

