Skaneateles UMC upcoming events

Skaneateles UMC announced Ash Wednesday supper, other upcoming events

Family Open Mic Night

Friday, March 1 marks the first family-friendly Open Mic Night at Skaneateles United Methodist Church. Musicians, poets, comedians and other entertainers are invited to present their PG material to an audience of all ages. Performers are asked to sign-up at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. Free childcare for children 5 and under will be available. Beverages and snacks, including some gluten free options, will be served. The church is located at 26 Jordan St.; parking is free and available in the municipal lot.

Coat Give-Away

Gently-used coats and outdoor apparel will be distributed at Skaneateles United Methodist Church on Friday evening, March 1, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Coats of various sizes for adults, youth and children will be available. There are no requirements or qualifications necessary to receive these items. People wishing to donate clean and wearable coats, winter hats, scarves, mittens and gloves may bring them to the church at 26 Jordan St., weekdays, 9 to 1 p.m. through Feb. 28.

The congregations of Skaneateles United Methodist Church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles invite the community to join them in observing Ash Wednesday, March 6 at the Skaneateles United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St. A Soup and Bread Supper will take place at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, followed by a Worship Service in the Sanctuary at 7 p.m. The Worship will include Communion and the Imposition of Ashes with the anthem, “Create in Me A Clean Heart,” by Carl Mueller, presented by a combined choir under the direction of Brian Ackles, Choir Director at First Presbyterian Church. Rev. Paula Roulette, pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will bring the message.

Ash Wednesday begins the Season of Lent, a time of self-reflection, giving, and a renewal of one’s faith. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit “In My Father’s Kitchen” ministries in Syracuse. Childcare for children 5 years old and under will be available, and free parking is available in the municipal lot, adjacent to the United Methodist Church building.

