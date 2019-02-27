Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years Ago

…The Skaneateles Press published an advertisement for the Skaneateles High School Sophomore Circus. At the time, there was an entry fee of 50c per person, which certainly didn’t include admission to the Senior Pasta Dinner that occurs the same evening. Today the cost of the entry to the Sophomore Circus is free, and funds are raised through the sale of tickets which are then used to participate in various games. Those interested in a meal before or after their games can pay $6.00 to enjoy a pasta dinner with musical entertainment while kids 5 and under eat free. While the sophomores are running the games, the seniors serve the food. Since the Sophomore Circus 20 years ago, the times for food and entertainment haven’t changed: it all happens in the HS gymnasium and cafeteria from 5-8pm. Proceeds from these two events fund the prom and ball in addition to being an opportunity that brings the students and community together.

40 Years Ago

… The Skaneateles Press published an article regarding the exchange of a local Skaneateles student, Debbie McDonough. The article narrates her experiences with a family in the coastal town of Jerica and the linguistic struggles she faced. Her unforgettable adventure was facilitated by a company called Ameri-Espana, which sent kids between the ages of 8-16 to Spain. Today, the International Rotary Club of Skaneateles sends high school students abroad to different countries around the world. This year Sarah Euto, Gianna Eidel, and Skyler Chilsen-Wood all decided to take a leap into a new culture, language and school for an entire year through the Rotary Club. Finally Karen Price, the head of the Skaneateles Rotary Club, believes that going abroad helps students become independent and mature because they have to make their own decisions.

60 Years Ago

… The Skaneateles Press published an article claiming that the telephone was an essential item to have in a family household. The article states that having a telephone in your possession makes the flow of running a family easier because it allows you to contact a babysitter and communicate with your child while you’re away. Today, most parents would agree that a phone is essential in order to communicate with their child. With an increase in technology, cell phones make it even easier to contact your child both in and outside of the house. Nowadays, children are receiving cell phones at younger ages to keep in touch with their parents. According to inc.com, the average age for a child to receive a cellphone is around ten years of age. The telephone has been relied upon by families for many years and will most likely continue to be a crucial part of the household for years to come.

80 Years Ago

… teenage boys in Skaneateles High School had high praise for something – they didn’t know what they’d do without it. It provided entertainment, advice, and even companionship. “It’s as much a buddy to me as my neighborhood chum,” said a senior. What is it? The American Boy magazine! Published by The Sprague Publishing Co. of Detroit from 1899 to 1941, it was massively popular among male youth, taking the number one spot of all boys’ magazines in sales and circulation, each issue reaching 300,000. Young men all agreed, it was a necessary thing in their lives, even parents and teachers giving it high regards, claiming that those who read it developed faster than those who didn’t. It seems that these days, an iPhone would be regarded as just as crucial to a teenager as the ever-popular The American Boy magazine. Maybe not quite so loved by parents and teachers, though!

100 Years Ago

… a 74 year old man was rapidly attacked by a wild raccoon, resulting in a scare for the Skaneateles community. Today, the threat of animal attacks remains; however, the target would more likely be a pet, as coyotes have been known to target cats and small dogs. To prevent attacks, experts recommend to make sure you don’t leave food out at night, and to keep your animal on a leash if you live in an area where coyotes have been spotted.

Related

Comment on this Story