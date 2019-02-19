Marcellus celebrating library month

It’s Library Lovers’ Month

By Michele Merwarth

Vice President Friends of Marcellus Free Library

Despite February being the shortest month of the year, it is full of events that we celebrate each year – Black History Month, Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, and President’s Week. One event that is celebrated each February that you may not realize is National Library Lovers’ Month.

It is the time our thoughts should go to the libraries in our communities.

Libraries are a treasure for all ages, not only are they a place to learn and choose books, but a place to relax, socialize, attend events, read the newspaper, browse the Internet, do some research, read a magazine, learn about local history, view art exhibits, borrow movies, buy used books, and so much more.

Have you heard about the Marcellus Free Library’s newest program for our youngest community members? – Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten – marcelluslibrary.org/programs/1000-books-before-kindergarten/ .

Come to the Marcellus Free Library during the month of February to express your love for the library.

The Friends of Marcellus Free Library have set up an area in the lobby for you to take a selfie (or shelfie) to email to the library.

The library will publish these on their Facebook page or display in the library. Pictures can be emailed to RBolewski@onlib.org. Please put “Library Lover” as the subject and include your name. The Friends will randomly choose one of the entries to win a luxurious box of chocolates at the end of the month. Three others will win a free book of their choice from the Book Nook.

You may also pick up a membership form, if you wish, to join the Friends of Marcellus Free Library to help support the library.

Also while you are in the lobby of Marcellus Free Library, check out the raffle table for a chance to win a free pair of tickets from the Rosamond Gifford Lecture Series to see author Louise Penny on March 4, 2019.

She is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the Chief Inspector Armand Gamache Mystery Series. The drawing will be on Feb. 28.

Feb. 27 is Library Advocacy Day in Albany.

Advocates from all over New York State will be there to urge the governor and legislators to support libraries by reinstating State Library Aid in the 2019-2020 budget and other library funding that has been cut for the third consecutive year. The proposed Library Aid funding has been cut 4 percent from the state budget along with a substantial decrease in Library Construction Aid.

An easy way for you to help support the vital role that libraries have in our community would be to send a message to our elected officials in Albany. The New York Library Association has an online advocacy page that allows you to make your voice heard in Albany. Visit cqrcengage.com/alany/app/write-a-letter?0&engagementId=495622.

The letter to your legislators is already written. You just need to add your name, address, and email. Your voice can make a difference!

Another small way that you can help libraries is to donate to the “Love Your Library Fund” when you complete your New York State income taxes. These donations help support the state summer reading programs.

