Local family lends support to the Everson

Skaneateles family helps support the Everson Museum of Art

The Everson Museum of Art recently announced the opening of the newly renovated and newly named Danial Family Education Center.

The 3,000 square foot Danial Family Education Center features vibrant and inspiring flexible class spaces, a new kiln, parent lounge and gallery walls to feature student work according to the Everson.

With what the Everson called innovative educational programs and events that provide individuals with meaningful interactions with art, the newly renovated education center’s programs help to make art accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

The renovations have allowed the museum to increase its number of classes and events, offering year round opportunities to children, teens and adults.

“Our museum is committed to providing individuals of all ages with the opportunity to unleash their inner artist through hands on experiences with art,” said Elizabeth Dunbar, director and CEO of the Everson Museum of Art. “The newly renovated Danial Family Education Center will provide the Syracuse and Central New York communities with new opportunities to learn and be creative.”

Renovation of the education center was made possible by generous contributions amounting to over $583,000 through what was called The Everson. First and Forever. comprehensive campaign. Eleven young families, including lead donors Patrick and Jessica Danial, supported the education center renovation

Patrick Danial is the co-founder and CTO of local business, Terakeet.

Jessica Danial is chairman of the board of trustees of the Everson Museum of Art.

Their lead gift of $500K set the trend of a new and younger philanthropic demographic emerging in Central New York.

“We believe that the Everson is a world-class art institution that provides our community with incredible opportunities to learn through its educational programming,” Jessica Danial said. “It is inspiring to see young families support the Everson initiatives that emphasize the importance of arts education for individuals of all ages.”

The Everson held a dedication ceremony on Jan. 6 to celebrate the education center’s new spaces and new name.

The Danial Family Education Center is located in the Everson’s 60,000 square foot facility which opened in 1968.

The Everson is I.M. Pei’s first museum design and houses more than 10,000 artworks, hosts over 80,000 visitors each year and stands as an architectural landmark and cultural hub within the city of Syracuse.

To learn more about the Everson Museum of Art and the Danial Family Education Center, please visit everson.org.

Related

Comment on this Story