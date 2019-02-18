Cicero man arrested for criminal impersonation

State Police arrested Ryan R. Houghtalen, age 25, from Cicero, NY for Criminal Impersonation of a Public Servant 2nd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Houghtalen is charged with claiming to be associated with the C.I.A. in order to defraud a female victim. He was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for Central Arraignment. An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the female victim.



