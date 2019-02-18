Cicero man arrested for criminal impersonation

Feb 18, 2019 Jason Gabak Baldwinsville Messenger, News, News, Star Review
State Police arrested Ryan R. Houghtalen, age 25, from Cicero, NY for Criminal Impersonation of a Public Servant 2nd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.
Houghtalen is charged with claiming to be associated with the C.I.A. in order to defraud a female victim. He was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for Central Arraignment. An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the female victim.
