Camillus students share speeches with Optimists

Feb 18, 2019 Eagle Observer, News, News

On Jan. 29, nine students gave speeches around the theme, “Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?” to members of the Camillus Optimist Club.  The Optimists chose Logan Battaglia from Camillus Middle School and Janaya Jones from the high school to represent them at the next level of the 2019 Oratorical Contest that will be held in April in Albany, NY.

Greta Hahn from the high school will  be the alternate at the next level. She and Emily Schlenker were both acknowledged for participating the past five years.

Also competing were Shannon Flynn from the high school; Kelly McManus and Zoey Slater from West Genesee Middle School; along with Brady Barrett and Sean Alvaro from Camillus Middle School.

English teachers Stephanie Murphy and Rebecca Tanchak coached the students from CMS; Stacey Sommer and Melissa Smith from WGMS; and Suzanne Ostrander coordinated the students from the high school.

