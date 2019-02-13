Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years Ago

… the city of Syracuse was preparing to welcome the Harlem Globetrotters, who played at the Oncenter on Feb. 21, 1999. Today, we are also preparing for the comedic basketball team to play another exhibition game at the Oncenter. They will be playing on March 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on their website, www.harlemglobetrotters.com. Skaneateles High School is also eager for its own exhibition basketball game on Feb. 25. The teachers at Skaneateles High School and Skaneateles Middle School will be playing against the Harlem Wizards, who were formed in 1962 and have been entertaining fans ever since. While the Wizards are making moves on the court, Skaneateles High School will be making moves towards a better community by holding a food drive for Skaneateles Food Pantry. There will also be a 50/50 raffle along with other fun prizes that could soon be yours! Tickets can be purchased at www.harlemwizards.com or at the door. Doors will open at 6:00 pm and the game starts at 7 p.m. Make sure to bring a canned food item to donate and be ready for entertainment! Go Lakers!

40 Years Ago

… people noticed that there were no white ducks in Skaneateles Lake. They found this particularly peculiar because the year before, the ducks had returned to the lake once the warmer weather had settled in. In the commotion about these lost ducks, Henry Leubner’s wife was accused of stealing the ducks from the lake and putting them on her farm. The Leubners then started to receive many threatening calls and letters from anonymous residents of Skaneateles, which led to them having the police investigate the many harassments and threats directed towards them. Then, another resident of Skaneateles, Mrs. Stanley, admitted that she took the ducks. However, when she was investigated, the ducks were nowhere to be found. Although this story seems ridiculous, it shows that many people in Skaneateles were concerned for these birds. Today, if you’re interested in preserving wildlife, specifically birds, you can join different organizations that promote the protection of birds and their habitats. Ducks Unlimited is an organization that preserves waterfowl habitats, promotes food and flood control, and climate regulation for many species of birds. They have developed safe migration sites for waterfowl, and have preserved 14 million acres in the hope to create a safe haven for the birds and their nesting sites. The disappearance of species in an area can lead to extreme consequences on the overall ecosystem of that environment. However, thanks to organizations such as Ducks Unlimited and the overall realization by society that wildlife needs to be saved, many species in Skaneateles can remain protected, and will likely return every year.

60 Years Ago

… an article was published in the Skaneateles Press honoring President Abraham Lincoln’s 150th birthday. Lincoln was born Feb. 12, 1809, making this year the 210th anniversary of his birth. The article in the Press described Lincoln’s early life moving from town to town, state to state, and working as a laborer, and then it touched on his accomplishments, such as opening a law office in Springfield, Illinois in 1839. Everyone knows Lincoln as president, but not everyone knows his back story. Before taking office, Lincoln was the republican nominee for Senate. He lost this race, and decided to retire. However as we all know he did no such thing and went on to win the presidential election and took office in 1861. Today we celebrate our presidents by dedicating February 18th to honor them with a holiday known as Presidents Day. Lincoln is just one of 44 Presidents recognized on George Washington’s birthday for all they have done for our country. Despite there always being different opinions of the people in office, it is undeniable that they have all made a significant impact in our country and that is something to be appreciated. Be sure to take a moment this Monday to remember the Presidents of the past and present and the country they have all helped to build for us.

80 Years Ago

… an article in the Skaneateles Press was published about men in Madras, India who smoked cigars backwards, with the lit end in their mouths. This was known to cause many cases of mouth cancer. This may sound very strange and seem obvious that it would cause cancer, however smoking was still very commonplace 80 years ago and the fact that it caused cancer wasn’t well know. Smoking has decreased by over 6 percent in the past 13 years in American adults according to the CDC. The younger generation in the U.S. is much more educated to the negative effects of smoking in classrooms than their parents were. However, a new epidemic of vaping has taken hold in the U.S. As of 2018, 38 percent of high schooler students have tried vaping and so have 18% of middle schoolers according to statisticstats.com. These vapes, most notably Juuls, have a lot of nicotine in them which can have detrimental effects on developing brains. Nicotine can cause attention problems, mood changes, and headaches. Vaping can also lead to worsening asthma and a condition known as popcorn lungs. Because of the lack of research into the negative effects of vaping, especially on developing brains, steps should be taken to prevent adolescent vaping.

100 Years Ago

… an article was published announcing that The Skaneateles Boat and Canoe Company would be building an ocean-going cruiser for a man from Pennsylvania. The owner of the vessel, Mr. Bissell, spent each summer in Skaneateles at his summer home on West Lake Street. He intended to use the boat at his home in Florida. The company produced watercraft such as rowboats, canoes, sailboats, and cruisers from 1893 to 1964, a time span of over seven decades. Today, boats manufactured by The Skaneateles Boat and Canoe Company can be observed at the Skaneateles Creamery. One of the most prominent exhibits, “Lightning Sailboat No. 1” was built 81 years ago in Skaneateles and was the first of its kind. According to the Skaneateles Historical Society, more than 16,000 Lightning sailboats have been built and sailed worldwide. It’s hard to deny, our small town has created a big legacy.

Related

Comment on this Story