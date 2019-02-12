Camillus Elks support Honor Flight

Camillus Elks Lodge No. 2367 presented a $1,500 check to Honor Flight Syracuse on Sunday, January 27th at their Lodge located at 6117 Newport Road, Camillus.

Elks Lodge President Lee Ireland made the presentation to John Paddock Honor Flight Vice President and Co-founder of Honor Flight Syracuse.

“This gift will help cover travel expenses of our Veterans on a future Honor Flight Mission,” stated Randy Flath, President of Honor Flight Syracuse.

The presentation was made during the Elks monthly breakfast. “The Elks are humbled assisting in honoring veterans who served and sacrificed during World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War” said Lee Ireland, Camillus Elks President.

“Funding for the donation originated with an Elks National Foundation (ENF) Gratitude Grant which is a way for the ENF to thank each Lodge for meeting the National President’s per-member goal for giving to the ENF,” stated Bob McIntyre, Elks Lodge Secretary.

The Camillus Elks have made three previous donations to Honor Flight Syracuse and participate in each Honor Flight homecoming at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

About Honor Flight Syracuse

In May 2012, Syracuse became an official hub in the Honor Flight Network. Since then our founding board and core group of volunteers have built a viable, long-term organization to provide “the Honor Flight Mission” experience to all veterans across all conflicts. Honor Flight Syracuse continues to execute our ambitious plan to fly at least two (2) missions each year to serve Veterans from the greater Syracuse area – covering ten counties in Central NY, Northern NY, and the Mohawk Valley. We exist to express our deep and undying gratitude to the service men and women who so deeply sacrificed to win and maintain America’s freedom.

About Elks U.S.A.

The Camillus Elks Lodge 2367 is one of over 1,900 Lodges within the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Celebrating 150 years of volunteerism, the Elks are the leading patriotic and charitable organization in the U.S. with nearly one million members. Their mission is to quicken the spirit of American patriotism and serve the people and communities through benevolent programs focused on children, veterans and communities. Programs include three scholarships, Americanism essay contests, Basketball Hoop Shoot contests, Soccer Shoot contests, Drug Awareness campaigns, Junior Golf, Junior Bowling, Dictionary project, Scouting, and Veterans programs. All monies for benevolent programs are raised through volunteer efforts of its members and the Ladies Auxiliary.

