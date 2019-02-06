Years Ago in Skaneateles

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years Ago

… The Skaneateles Press published an ad in support of the Central New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or CNYSPCA. This organization rescues stray or abused animals and helps them to find new homes. This specific ad showcased four six-week old lab mix puppies that were rescued and up for adoption. Hundreds of SPCA facilities have saved and continue to save a variety of animals ranging from puppies to turtles. Many of these locations are underfunded, but will graciously accept donations in the forms of food, money and/or adopting animals. You can help this cause by going to their website or visiting a location near you.

40 Years Ago

… An advertisement in The Skaneateles Press publicized a notable industrial design firm, Chase Design. The ad stated that there were positions open for graduate industrial designers with the product group. In 1979 Chase was already an established company founded years earlier by David Chase. At the time of opening every design was done by hand in one building. Today, the business employs 118 employees at two different locations in Skaneateles and uses a lot of computers! They work with many well-known companies such as Coke, Starbucks, P&G, iRobot, Mars and more. Chase Design is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of their clients, but doing so from our small town.

60 Years Ago

… several Skaneateles businesses invested in a joint advertisement in the local newspaper for Valentine’s day. They recommended different gifts such as candy, jewelry, books, flowers, or a dinner at the Sherwood Inn. According to an online source, the most popular gifts today include: sweets, greeting cards, flowers, romantic dinners, wine, and jewelry (statista.com). Many of the recommended gifts 60 years ago are still popular today. While most of the stores mentioned in the newspaper don’t exist anymore there are still good alternatives available in Skaneateles. Although Hoffman’s Pharmacy has closed, cards and chocolates can be purchases at alternative pharmacies such as Kinney Drugs or CVS Pharmacy as well as from small businesses like Vermont Green Mountain. Instead of purchasing jewels from Douglas Checco, today’s shoppers can support Skaneateles Jewelry. Whatever your Valentine’s gift-giving needs, a Skaneateles business is sure to provide.

80 Years Ago

… Senator of Orange County New York, Thomas C. Desmond, introduced six new bills to be passed in regards to vehicular safety. One of the bills stated that if a person were to be found drinking while driving, their license would be revoked permanently. According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, today, if a person’s blood alcohol content is at or above .08 and they are found driving, their license will be revoked for at least six months. This is a significantly less severe punishment then was proposed in the 1930s. Although drunk driving is still an issue in our society today, statistical evidence shows that the issue has decreased over the past 30 years by sixteen percent, according to the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility. Hopefully with the addition of transportation services in our area such as Uber and Lyft, all drunk driving will come to an end.

100 Years Ago

… students who achieved Honor Roll at Skaneateles High School for the month of January were recognized on the first page of The Democrat. Between five and twelve students per grade level had met the requirements which included earning a 75 or higher without a single day’s absence. Many surnames are recognizable today: Gregory, Waterman, Allyn, Richards, and Weeks among others. Honor Roll is now obtained at Skaneateles High School by achieving an 85 or higher overall average at the end of each ten week marking period. In the first marking period of this school year, 358 students earned the distinction! Although the grade point average requirement increased by 10 points, there is no longer an attendance obligation which is certainly a contributing factor in the far greater number of Honor Roll students even after allowing for increased enrollment.

