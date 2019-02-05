At the Library

Books help us understand the world around us. They teach us empathy and acceptance. They teach us facts and skills. They teach us that a pig can be terrific, radiant and humble; that a princess is perfectly capable of being the hero; and that the fastest way to build a catapult is with LEGOs and a rubber band. At the library our goal is to help kids find these books, but—more importantly—to spark a love of learning at an early age. By pairing stories and songs with warm memories and—of course—fun, any child can become a life-long learner. In this spirit we’ve added programming this year to keep kids engaged from birth and beyond.

Baby Bounce and Rhyme is a new program on Wednesdays at 9:15 a.m. Children from birth to 18 months and their caregivers are welcome as we sing nursery rhymes, learn new songs, pop bubbles and interact. The first 15 minutes are filled with rhymes and movement to help bond with baby, and then children and adults spend the rest of the time playing and socializing. Older siblings are welcome and may want to bring a stuffed animal to follow along with our activities.

Once kids have grown out of Baby Bounce and Rhyme, they can switch to Read, Sing, Play Story Time for toddlers on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Designed to keep kids moving and having fun, shorter books are paired with songs, fingerplays and instruments that feature counting, colors, letters, animal noises and more.

To engage kids aged 3 – 5, we recently added an additional Preschool Story Time to our lineup. On Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Fridays at 2 p.m., we’ll read a longer book, sing and end with a hands-on activity, like the parachute, playdough or a simple craft.

For children in first and second grade, our new Family Book Club encourages family read-aloud time at home and then brings everyone together at the library to talk about the book and do an activity inspired by the story. Each month’s book will be available for checkout at the circulation desk.

As children continue to grow, families can still look to the library for programs like Creative Kids and STEAM Challenges, which can help kids discover their own interests in art and science. We’ve also got Family Movies each month with free popcorn for everyone to enjoy. We hope visiting the library is one way your family can make lasting memories, connect with the community and have fun learning!

Upcoming Events:

American Sign Language for Kids

Thursdays Feb. 21, 28 and March 7, 14 at 4 p.m.

This four-week class will help kids get excited about learning ASL. Through games and simple interactions, they’ll start learning a whole new language! Ages 8-12. Registration required.

Drop-In Play with Big Blue Blocks

Friday, Feb. 22 from 10 to 1 p.m.

Drop-in and play with our Big Blue Blocks! All ages. No registration.

