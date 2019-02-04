Jillian C. Joyce joins Hancock Estabrook, LLP

Camillus resident joins Hancock Estabrook

Hancock Estabrook, LLP, is pleased to announce that Jillian C. Joyce has joined the Firm as an Associate in our Elder Law & Special Needs and Trusts & Estates practice areas.

Joyce has over five years of experience counseling clients in various aspects of trusts and estates matters, including estate planning and administration, elder law and wealth transfer planning. Ms. Joyce regularly assists clients and families with establishing wills, powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, revocable living trusts, irrevocable trusts, asset preservation trusts, and supplemental needs trusts.

She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and received her law degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law, where she was a member of the Gender, Law and Social Policy Journal.

Joyce is admitted to practice in New York, Florida, and Minnesota.

Named a 2019 Best Law Firm by U.S. News & World Report, Hancock Estabrook, LLP is committed to providing excellent service to clients throughout New York State. The Firm provides a broad range of legal services and representation across a variety of industries, disciplines and practice areas, proudly serving as trusted advisors to large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses, nonprofit institutions, governmental entities and individuals. For more information about the Firm and its legal services, visit hancocklaw.com.

Related

Comment on this Story