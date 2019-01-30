Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years Ago

…an article was published recognizing Abby Frackenpohl as the Skaneateles Central School District music student of the week. The talented seventh-grader and a multi-instrumentalist played both the piano and saxophone. At the age of four, her advanced alto voice earned her a role in a West Genesee High School production. The Years Ago columnists would like to recognize Frank Schmeling as the Skaneateles student of the week. The well-rounded high school senior is actively involved in several school groups and activities including the currently undefeated varsity basketball team, high school orchestra, and director of Interact club. Last year, Frank co-founded the broadcasting club, which produced a sports talk show. His future looks bright as he will be attending St. Bonaventure University next fall.

40 Years Ago

In the 1979, Jan. 31 publication of the Skaneateles Press, there is an advertisement for Mid-Lakes Navigation. This is the business, founded by Peter Wiles, Sr., that organizes the cruises of the beloved and iconic Judge Ben, which has long been a symbol of our town. The ‘79 advertisement promotes the Emita II, which, until recently, went out on the Erie Canal, hosting cruises similar to the ones still available on Skaneateles Lake. There were also overnight cruises, including a two day trip from Geneva to Syracuse, and a three day trip from Albany to the southern tip of Lake Champlain. The “…cruises emphasize[d], history, and the crew [was] well acquainted with the lore of the area and the canals.” However, these cruises have been discontinued, and the Emita II sold. Mid-Lakes’ primary focus has become the Judge Ben and Mailboat tours. They offer different cruises depending on the time of day. Lunch cruises are offered on both boats while dinner cruises are only offered on the Judge Ben. The boats are available for special events such as weddings and birthdays. The Judge Ben has become a namesake in the Town of Skaneateles all thanks to Mid-Lakes Navigation.

60 Years Ago

… there has never been a shortage of violent crime in the news. Here, the 1959 Skaneateles Press published an article on a murder of four family members. Even today, news cycles are often dominated by dramatic accounts of heinous murders. What has changed is society’s way of dealing with those who are prone to violence. In the past few decades, our understanding of the human brain has changed: how it deals with stress, factors that make it prone to violence, and methods of dealing with frustration. Whereas now, a mental health professional may prescribe trauma therapy or specific dosages of targeted drugs, a doctor in 1959 may have recommended basic psychiatric drugs, medical powders, or even electroconvulsive therapy (newsweek and dualdiagnosis.org). The field of medicine is one of the most quickly advancing, and the future will undoubtedly bring more profound discoveries.

80 Years Ago

… the Skaneateles Press published an article regarding recent Regents examinations. Out of the 73 students who took the tests, 62 students passed which gave the school an 85 percent passing rate; a higher rate than the previous year. Nowadays, almost all students at Skaneateles High school take Regents tests, and in the 2017-2018 school year, 94.5 percent of students passed. Today, in order to graduate with a Regents diploma, students are required to pass a total of five Regents exams throughout their high school careers, or pass eight exams to qualify for an advanced Regents diploma. This past week, students took a variety of Regents exams, and more students will take these tests in June, at the conclusion of the school year.

100 Years Ago

… an early twentieth century Skaneateles newspaper, The Democrat, which mainly published national news, drew attention to the gruesome attack of an infant child at a zoo in Venice, California. Two bears attacked when the little girl got too close to their cage, whilst her mother and sister were looking on. Both bears were shot by guards in an attempt to save the child, who survived the initial grizzly attack, but passed away as she was rushed to the hospital. According to Alaska Life and National Geographic, between two and five people currently die each year due to bear attacks, which have increased as a result of humanity’s elevated presence in their habitats. As bears aren’t unheard of in upstate New York, we urge you to be cautious when encountering them and other dangerous wildlife.

Related

Comment on this Story