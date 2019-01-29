Escape the cold with warming sites

Escape the cold at these ‘code blue’ warming sites

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

As freezing temperatures and whiteout blizzards engulf Madison County during what may be “the biggest housing crisis since the 1980s,” Community Action Partnership (CAP) for Madison County invites those who are homeless, or just need to escape the cold, to warm up, have something to drink, use a telephone, or seek additional assistance, by taking shelter at one of its several warming sites throughout the county — just look for the blue lightbulb on the window.

Three years ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order declaring that a county must provide shelter to anyone in need of assistance during a “Code Blue,” a weather emergency initiated by freezing temperatures, wind chill below zero degrees, more than six inches of snow, ice storms and freezing rain. Since then, the Canastota-based CAP has assisted Madison County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) with the Code Blue initiative by partnering with local libraries and the Office for the Aging to establish warming sites across the county — marked by a blue lightbulb flier taped on the window — and are outfitted with resource folders, refreshments and “go bags” to provide those who are homeless with necessary supplies, like cozy socks, hats, scarfs, water bottles and tissues.

This winter, four new warming site locations were added to the mix, and CAP is trying to donate more backpacks because they “go quickly,” said Sandra Bain, housing coordinator with CAP. Items like vouchers, flashlights, hand warmers, tents and sleeping bags are also on her radar to include in “go bags.”

In 2018, Bain said the organization received 763 calls total in relation to housing and homeless issues in Madison County.

“I sleep a lot better at night now knowing people aren’t freezing,” she said, and by introducing these warming sites, Bain said it was a “huge step forward.”

“It’s going really well; all the libraries are really active,” she said.

In Madison County, these locations include the Cazenovia Public Library & Museum, the Morrisville Public Library, Sullivan Free Library, Canastota Public Library, Hamilton Public Library, the Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc. and Church on the Rock—Oneida.

“It really is making a huge difference, and [feedback] has been fantastic,” said Bain. “I’m very proud of Code Blue; I’m working on expanding it.”

“The library is very pleased to be a part of the Code Blue initiative,” said Betsy Kennedy, director of the Cazenovia Public Library. Kennedy said, “for many people, the library represents a safe place, and a place that has the answers to their questions,” she said so far this winter they have had one person take advantage of the “go bags.”

“We appreciate Community Action Partnership giving us the tools to assist people when they need it most,” she said.

Due to initiatives, like this one, and others like transitional housing and homeless shelters that increase opportunities to receive help, Bain said people are gradually becoming less afraid or ashamed to ask for help. From increasingly high rent prices to the current government shutdown, the face of homelessness has gradually broadened to include more than just the cartoonish characterization of it most believe as children.

Bain said when she talks to kids and asks them what they think a typical homeless person looks like, most envision “a drunk with a shopping cart.” The reality is, said Bain, that caricature is far from the truth — most of the homeless citizens CAP works with can be sorted into three categories: Situational homeless, emergency homeless and typical homeless — but regardless of their situations, Bain said she wants them to know “it’s OK” to ask for help.

“I think it’s a little more acceptable now to go somewhere and say, ‘I’m homeless, can you help me?’” said Bain. “I think we’re really breaking down those barriers; we want them to know it’s ok.”

According to a 2017 annual report from DSS, a total of 1,748 “white sheets” were filled out in 2017, which are completed by an individual requesting temporary or emergency assistance. 478 cases were due to pending eviction, 413 cases were due to utility disconnect and 302 cases were due to homelessness.

According to that same report, 128 people were recognized as homeless in Madison County during 2017; composed of 69 men, 35 women and 24 families.

To get a more complete look at Madison County’s homeless population, the organization sent out four volunteers, along with a handful of other volunteers from local housing programs and interested residents, on Monday, Jan. 28, for an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. excursion to count the county’s homeless population for a bi-yearly initiative called “Point-in-Time.” During their trip through Cazenovia, Chittenango, Morrisville, Canastota, Oneida, Hamilton and Wampsville, volunteers handed out resources and surveys to those who are homeless.

This year, they focused on counting the unsheltered homeless population and did a “full-scale” count, said Bain.

Bain said the population differs a bit from year to year — sometimes there are a lot of singles, sometimes there are more families. Due to the creation of transitional housing however, it cut down on the homeless family population, she said.

But because Madison County has no homeless shelter and CAP currently manages three housing programs, all of which are full and have “huge” waitlists, Bain said the burden is overwhelming, and rent costs are not helping.

“This is the biggest housing crisis since the 1980s,” said Bain. “We need more affordable housing for sure.”

According to a community needs assessment report from CAP dated April 2018, “there are limited options for housing families and individuals that need emergency shelter, especially when the temperature drops in the winter.” The conditions of the housing available to low-income families is “substandard,” according to the report, with only 6,873 housing units (or 26.15 percent) featuring one or more substandard conditions, according to the 2016 Factfinder Census.

The organization is still pushing for a county homeless shelter but believes they are making progress with DSS and other programs.

“If we had a homeless shelter, that would take a lot of stress off, and [would lessen] the emergency of someone coming in and saying ‘I’m homeless,’” said Bain. “By not having a shelter, we have to scramble for a place to put them.”

Moving forward, Bain said CAP remains “very, very hopeful.”

“We have to do something,” she said.

Warming sites will be in operation until March 31, 2019 and will begin again next winter.

For businesses looking to get involved in Code Blue, contact Sandra Bain at 315-697-3588 ext. 14.

Related

Comment on this Story