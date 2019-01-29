Clarinet choir to perform

Silverwood Clarinet Choir to present Chalumeaux Winter Magic

The 13-member Silverwood Clarinet Choir will present Chalumeaux Winter Magic on Sunday, Feb. 10 at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, a performance featuring modern day clarinets and encompassing all the voices of a true choir.

The wine and cheese event is inspired by the chalumeaux (plural of chalumeau), a single-reed woodwind instrument of the late baroque and early classical eras, a folk instrument that came before the modern-day clarinet.

Instruments will include Eb sopranino clarinets, Bb clarinets, alto clarinet, Basset horn, bass clarinets and contrabass clarinet.

The featured work is the “Chaulumeaux-Suite” by Jukka Linkola, an original manuscript from 1990 by the Finish composer. Linkola is a prolific composer of classical music and a prominent jazz musician. Other well-known works include “Molly on the Shore” by Percy Grainger, “Dance of the Comedians” from The Bartered Bride by Smetana, and “Procession of the Nobles” by Rimsky-Korsakov. Works by Leonard Bernstein, Astor Piazzolla, and Gershwin will be included.

Original compositions for clarinet choir include pieces with very melodic, beautiful tones and intriguing technical passages by Roland Cardon, Lucien Cailliet and Arthur Frackenpohl. All are invited to an after-concert wine and cheese reception.

Free concert admission with a suggested donation of $10 to support Civic Morning Musicals (CMM).

Listen to the Silverwood Clarinet Choir play at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 10 at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, located on 14 Jamar Drive.

