Area police blotters

Police blotters

Manlius

Joseph T. Szlamczynski, 27, of Manlius, was arrested on Jan. 5 in Manlius and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, harassment in the second degree and assault in the third degree.

Samantha L. Denney, 24, of New Berlin, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 8 in Manlius and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, no seat belt, inadequate plate lamp and driver’s view obstructed.

Austin Zbydniewski, 20, of Sherburne, was arrested on Jan. 8 in Manlius and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jacquelyn A. Sherman, 57, of Canastota, was arrested on Jan. 10 in Fayetteville and charged with petit larceny.

Vera A. Rybak, 60, of Fabius, was arrested on Jan. 11 in Fayetteville and charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny.

Olivia C. Jensen, 19, of Phelps, was arrested on Jan. 12 in Fayetteville and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Sharonda Y. Staten, 40, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 12 in Syracuse and charged on a warrant for operating while registration suspended, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without insurance.

Dina M. Peck, 45, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 13 in Kirkville and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, driving while ability impaired alcohol/drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Louis E. Fratangelo, Jr., 20, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 14 in East Syracuse and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Kevin M. Gilkey, 28, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 15 in Manlius and charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree and two counts of petit larceny.

Derek C. Cotton, 29, of Fulton, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Syracuse on a warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and no inspection.

John A. Susco, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 22 in East Syracuse and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Harold W. Guffey, 52, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 14 in Fayetteville and charged with being a fugitive from justice and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Debbie A. West, 45, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 14 in Fayetteville and charged with driving while intoxicated, interlock violation, unregistered motor vehicle and inadequate plate lamps.

Jodie L. Hoffstead, 40, of Manlius, was arrested on Jan. 15 in Fayetteville and charged with driving while intoxicated, speed in zone and uninspected motor vehicle.

James A. Harris, 35, of Manlius, was arrested on Jan. 17 in Manlius and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Robert W. Vaughan, 26, of Canastota, was arrested on Jan. 17 in Manlius and charged with resisting arrest.

Tammie L. Macdaniels, 49, of Manlius, was arrested on Jan. 17 in Manlius and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to keep right and moving from lane unsafely.

Rebecca E. Campbell, 36, of Jamesville, was arrested on Jan. 18 in Manlius and charged with driving while intoxicated, unregistered motor vehicle and no headlamps.

Melissa J. Charland, 43, of Cicero, was arrested on Jan. 18 in East Syracuse and charged with driving while intoxicated/drugs and backing unsafely.

Glenn R. Croop, 45, of Cicero, was arrested on Jan. 18 in East Syracuse and charged with driving while intoxicated/drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to use designated lane.

Abdulrehman N. Rashid, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Fayetteville and charged with driving while intoxicated/drugs, criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree and inadequate tail lamp.

Amy J. Morris, 41, of Chittenango, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Manlius and charged with petit larceny.

Jason Manser, 40, of Kirkville, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and criminal obstruction of breathing.

DeWitt

Lakia Russo, 34, of Liverpool, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.

Milton Hill, 46, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny.

Chontae Cannon, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Marquice Booker, 20, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with petit larceny.

Zachery Barhite, 26, of Cortland, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with petit larceny.

Daren Zeppetello, 36, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Hoffman, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Robert Beebe, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Jurina Sams, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with petit larceny.

Krista White, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with petit larceny and falsification of business records.

Roshaun Cannady, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan.7 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Gezell Wallace, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with petit larceny.

Timothy Patterson, 49, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Shonmeir Richardson, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Destiny Jackson, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with petit larceny.

Cathy Sears, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with petit larceny.

Taylor Carter, 20, of DeWitt, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with grand larceny, unauthorized use.

Alisha Caswell, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Milteshia Seymore, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Kameron Booker, 19, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Tayon Wallace, 42, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

Zachary Soper, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with failure to use lane, driving while ability impaired, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Kristie Oakes, 27, of Nedrow, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with petit larceny.

Related

Comment on this Story