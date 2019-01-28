 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Grant helps Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center

Jan 28, 2019 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Grant helps Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center

Grant helps YMCA support healthy lifestyles for kids

During 2018, the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center and Auburn YMCA-WEIU were awarded a $7,000 grant by the New York State YMCA Foundation for the 2018 fiscal year.

The support allowed the Skaneateles and Auburn YMCA’s to create environments for local children that promote healthy eating and physical activity. The grant money enabled the purchase of equipment and supplies for our school age childcare programs, including before and after school programs, preschool programs and summer camp.

Kitchen supplies funded by the program included pots and pans, induction cooking surfaces, an electric griddle, aprons, cooking utensils, plastic gloves and serving dishes. These allowed for the expansion and development of cooking classes, and snack preparation for these programs.

Physical activity equipment was also purchased through the grant, including ice skates, tricycles, balls, floor hockey equipment, pool toys, and balance equipment for children.

Healthy eating and physical activity standards are being implemented and expanded at the Skaneateles YMCA and Auburn Y for people of all ages and abilities.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling