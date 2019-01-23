Years Ago in Skaneateles

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years Ago

… the local Girl Scout troops set out to sell their famous cookies! The annual fundraiser started Jan. 12 this year, and continues to be a great way to raise money for the Scouts. As the sale continues it will teach the girls about business and entrepreneurship. Last year, Scouts across the country sold over 200 million boxes and these numbers will likely improve as they continue to integrate technology into their sales. If you missed the girls at your door, make sure to check out their website to find a cookie vendor nearby.

40 Years Ago

… local townspeople of Skaneateles welcomed new businesses to the community. New businesses included the Interior Design Associates on Main Street and the Lakeside Coffee House which, according to one source, is where Johnny Angels is today. These institutions would quickly become a part of Skaneateles life. Lakeside Coffee House owners, Phyllis Meyer and Brenda Calloway, turned their morning coffee shop into a luncheonette then into a diner, before selling it to Tonya Ryan. After several years of running it, Ryan eventually sold the property and it then became the highly acclaimed Johnny Angels. Currently under construction, yet expected to open soon, a new Mexican restaurant, Elephant and the Dove located near Emma James boutique, will be joining the commercial community of Skaneateles.

60 Years Ago

… historic prairie land was in danger of being destroyed by plows, the lack of rain, and low temperatures. These factors converted its meadows’ grasses into weeds. Luckily at the time, the National Park Service and National Geographic reached out to study surviving prairie lands in efforts to protect many acres of land around the U.S. According to the article, the University of Missouri purchased 160 acres of prairie land in order to preserve its sod. They were making strides to create parks and monuments to protect the environment. Today, factors like deforestation affect the environment around us in negative ways. Deforestation destroys the habitats of hundreds of animals, making them unable to survive. In fact, habitat destruction is the leading cause of the extinction of modern species. An article by National Geographic states that everyday palm oil use has caused major deforestation around the world and is affecting upwards of 80% of the world’s species of animals. Hopefully, in the future, deforestation will be less of a problem. With the help of the National Forest foundation, hundreds of acres of land have been purchased and restored with trees and grasslands. The organization aims to make a difference by limiting the amount of land being destroyed, and preserving the land they had already saved. They are doing their best to ensure a healthy future for our environment.

80 Years Ago

… While looking through the 1939 edition of the Skaneateles Press we came across a small article titled, “Marriage Now Makes Him Stepfather of Grandson”. Yes, this is true. Eight years after his son’s death, John H. Rolls married his widowed daughter-in-law. This would make him the stepfather to the grandson he had been living with since his son died. However, they did not become a happy family right away. The couple was denied a marriage license is both Pennsylvania and West Virginia. This is interesting as according to research we’ve conducted today, there don’t seem to be any laws against marrying in-laws. For example, in many states including our own, it is only illegal to marry direct relatives. In fact, one source even claimed it is legal for one to marry their first cousin as long as that couple did not have a child. An article like this must have been even more jarring 80 years ago than it is today, so it’s interesting that it was published. Would a story of this nature make the local paper today?

100 Years Ago

… countries such as Britain and Canada used prisoners to manufacture and produce war supplies. A senator from Georgia had heard of this and proposed that the United States begin utilizing prisoner labor as well. The introduction of the prison labor bill in the U.S. is due to the co-operation of organizations such as the American Federation of Labor, Department of Labor, and the committee on prisons and prison labor. While 100 years ago prison inmates were used to produce war supplies, today they are used for a wide variety of products. According to CBS, prisoners produce license plates and lingerie, answer customer service calls, fight wildfires, and package Starbucks coffee. Due to working conditions and prisoners’ little to no pay, there have been multiple incidences of inmate strikes. During these strikes inmates refuse to work or eat. Although the U.S. calls out the poor treatment of prisoners in other countries such as North Korea, China, and Myanmar, there have been cases of poor prisoner treatment and dilapidated facilities here in the United States. Because of these many occurrences, prison reform has become a more important topic that has attracted attention from politicians and celebrities alike.

