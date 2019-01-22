Marcellus Academic Club holding membership drive

Marcellus Academic Club holding membership drive

The Marcellus Academic Club, an educational booster club, started in 1998 as a small community group to recognize and support student academic achievement in the Marcellus school district. The group initially focused their efforts at the high school level, recognizing students who achieved honor and high honor roll status. No longer did just varsity sports participants proudly wear a varsity letter and pin, now high academic achievers also sported a letter and pin, recognizing their achievements in the academic arena as well. The efforts were so well received that the Marcellus Academic Club (MAC) expanded its efforts to support all K-12 Marcellus students. The group now supports students in a myriad of ways; from the quarterly Step Up Award for students who raise their overall grade point average by 5 points or more from the previous marking period to the Annual Book Award, which recognizes the top students from each class in grades 4-6. MAC also hosts receptions following the Junior and Senior High National Honor Society and Rho Kappa inductions and supports faculty efforts to optimize educational opportunities for students. They’ve provided financial support for the science Olympiad, musical instruments, microphones, technology, art display panels, mobile book shelving, and books for special reading projects. It is the oldest club of its kind in the area.

The culminating MAC event each year is the Senior Banquet, which recognizes graduating seniors who have maintained a honor/high honor roll status throughout high school. Last year’s guest speaker was Marcellus graduate David Lathrop, Technical Director, Mission Operations Directorate of the National Reconnaissance Office.

All of these activities would not be possible without the support of the Marcellus community. MAC is currently holding its annual membership drive. To support the Marcellus Academic Club, visit marcellusacademic.club and follow the prompts to the membership page.

Related

Comment on this Story