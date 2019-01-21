 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

UMC in Skaneateles to host Imagine No Racism

Jan 21, 2019 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

UMC in Skaneateles to host Imagine No Racism

UMC to host Imagine no Racism

Skaneateles United Methodist Church at 26 Jordan St. will be offering a special six-week Community Adult Study on “Imagine No Racism” beginning on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The course will be led by Rev. Dr. Joellyn Tuttle, who has received specialized training with this class material.

The curriculum looks at the issues that continue to divide our country and our communities according to racial and ethnic groupings.

Participants will examine what it means to challenge systemic and overt acts of racism. While we regard the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s and the land settlements with the Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Mohawk people as the end to racist attitudes, we know that these opinions still exist.

All adults in the Skaneateles area and neighboring communities are welcome to attend. Bring an open mind and a thoughtful friend with you as we explore this perpetuating question regarding the value and worth of all individuals.

In order to ensure enough materials for everyone attending, please contact the church office at 315-685-5963 to register. Parking is available in the village municipal lot behind the church building.

Comment on this Story

West Genny performers to bring Bye Bye Birdie to the stage

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling