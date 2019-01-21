UMC in Skaneateles to host Imagine No Racism

Skaneateles United Methodist Church at 26 Jordan St. will be offering a special six-week Community Adult Study on “Imagine No Racism” beginning on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The course will be led by Rev. Dr. Joellyn Tuttle, who has received specialized training with this class material.

The curriculum looks at the issues that continue to divide our country and our communities according to racial and ethnic groupings.

Participants will examine what it means to challenge systemic and overt acts of racism. While we regard the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s and the land settlements with the Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Mohawk people as the end to racist attitudes, we know that these opinions still exist.

All adults in the Skaneateles area and neighboring communities are welcome to attend. Bring an open mind and a thoughtful friend with you as we explore this perpetuating question regarding the value and worth of all individuals.

In order to ensure enough materials for everyone attending, please contact the church office at 315-685-5963 to register. Parking is available in the village municipal lot behind the church building.

