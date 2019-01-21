 

New outdoor ice rink in East Syracuse

Jan 21, 2019 Eagle Bulletin, News

The new outdoor ice rink at Ellis Park in East Syracuse is set to open Saturday, Jan. 26. (East Syracuse Parks & Recreation at Hanlon Pool Facebook)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

For the first time in 20 years, a new outdoor ice rink has been installed in East Syracuse, and will open this weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 26 and 27, the new football field-sized ice rink at Ellis Park in East Syracuse will officially open to the village residents and beyond, and will feature rental skates and staff for assistance.

According to East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman, the East Syracuse Parks & Recreation team started the process of installing the ice rink earlier this month, which was funded by surplus funds from the Parks & Recreation budget. Because there used to be an ice rink in the village 20 years, they saw it as an opportunity to “bring our residents together and give them a change to enjoy the great outdoors,” he said.

This project, which has been in the works for the past few years, “well before I was involved in the village,” said Tackman, will be a seasonal ice rink, open based on weather conditions.

If it’s cold enough for the water to freeze, it will be open,” he said.

Thanks to a “generous donation” from the East Syracuse Recreation Committee, Tackman said the village will also be able to purchase skates for people to rent.

Skate rental prices and hours are currently being finalized, said Tackman.

