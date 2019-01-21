‘Men & #MeToo’ forum to be held

A “Men & #MeToo” forum will be held at the Fayetteville Free Library on Thursday, Jan. 24 for men only. (Matheus Ferrero/Unsplash)

On Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m., in collaboration with Kelly Grace Smith, the Fayetteville Free Library will present a forum for men only called, “Men and the #MeToo Movement: How can men support one another and address the challenges of #MeToo?”

“It’s not about what’s wrong with men or ‘fixing’ men, there’s nothing wrong with men,” said forum facilitator Kelly Grace Smith. “The forum is about what’s right with men, how they can better support one another in navigating their own lives, and how they can meet the challenges of #MeToo wisely and well. Our society is changing so rapidly and has become so challenging…that media, marketing and technology is drowning out our tangible need for real communication, connection and community.”

Kelly Grace Smith is a certified life coach and communications consultant who began co-facilitating personal and professional development seminars in major cities all across the United States more than 20 years ago. She also served as supervisor of the Town of DeWitt (Kelly S. Dellas), has been a Reiki Master for more than 15 years and has facilitated several free forums for women at the Fayetteville Free Library.

“We need communication and constructive change, not blaming, shaming and making men victims,” said Smith. “I call it the ‘Victim Olympics’, and nobody is winning. The victim paradigm won’t work against men any better than it worked against women.”

The forum is free and any men interested in attending can simply come to the Fayetteville Free Library on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m., but are encouraged to sign up through the FFL website so the talk is not cancelled.

“I don’t know yet if men will feel comfortable coming out to a talk. If not, I encourage them to contact me directly and we can set up phone forums,” said Smith. “What I do know from working with men is that I will learn as much from them, as I will have to share with them. After all, we’re in this together; I am simply looking to support men and women to create constructive change together.”

The FFL is located at 300 Orchard St. in Fayetteville.

