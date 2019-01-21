Green Lakes acquires 261 acres of land

Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville recently acquired 261 acres of land adjacent to the eastern boundary of the park. (Parks.ny.gov)

Informational meeting to be held in Fayetteville

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) has scheduled a public information meeting to discuss the management plan for 261 acres of newly-acquired land adjacent to the eastern boundary of Green Lakes State Park.

The management plan is being prepared as an addendum to the 2011 Green Lakes Master Plan to provide direction for the operation, recreational development and natural resource protection of the new parcel for the next 10 to 15 years. In part, the land was procured to enhance existing natural buffers and protect viewsheds of, and from within, the park.

The public are invited to participate in the planning process through identifying issues, concerns and alternatives for the Management Plan, and to discuss potential uses for the new acreage. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Fayetteville Village Hall, 425 E. Genesee Street. In the event of inclement weather, call the park office at 315-637-6111 to confirm if the meeting will be held. If cancelled, the meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the same location and time.

State Parks staff will make a brief presentation about the management plan process and will be available to receive public comment at that time. A public information meeting packet is available on State Parks’ website here, and the current Master Plan and Environmental Impact Statement may be viewed online at nysparks.com/inside-our-agency/master-plans.aspx.

Anyone interested in participating in the planning effort for the new parcel is encouraged to attend and offer comment. Those who cannot attend may submit written comments by Tuesday, Feb. 26 to:

Paige A. Barnum

Park Planner

NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

625 Broadway, 2nd Floor

Albany, NY 12207

GreenLakes.PlanAmend@parks.ny.gov

