DeWitt supervisor commends governor’s Bottle Bill & Bag Ban

(Pixabay)

In response to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that his 2019 budget will include not only funding for expansion of the Bottle Bill, but also support to advance legislation on a ban on single use plastic bags, Town of DeWitt Supervisor Ed Michalenko commented, “I want to acknowledge Governor Cuomo for his willingness to lead on the environment when so many others are denying, ignoring or side-stepping it.”

“What most folks don’t know is that we have more plastic products floating in our oceans than algae,” said Michalenko. “The governor’s expansion of the Bottle Bill, and ban on single use plastic bags, is a bold and progressive step forward that will optimally serve our environment, our waters, energy use, wildlife…and most importantly, future generations.”

The Town of DeWitt has several active environmentally-conscious energy and sustainability programs and projects including a town Solar Farm slated to begin operating this spring, electric cars for town business, electric car charging stations for the public at Town Hall — with additional charging stations slated to be installed at the town’s Carrier Park recreational facility this spring — ongoing Earth Day and tree planting events and encouraging new developments and buildings – like the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville – to consider sustainability and green initiatives.

“We are deeply committed to sustainability, green initiatives and overall environmental responsibility in DeWitt,” said Michalenko. “As a steward of my community, a scientist, a lifelong environmentalist and a grandfather…I know these actions taken by the governor with regard to the Bottle Bill and the ban on plastic bags will serve not only the Town of DeWitt, but all of New York State.”

