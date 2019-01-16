Fairmount Community Library to host financial discussion series

If you’ve wanted to start the new year off right by getting your financial house in order, Fairmount Community Library is offering a thorough three-part course on this very topic. The Fairmount Financial Focus series is a free, progressive three-part course lead by local Accredited Financial Counselor Derek Brainard. Sponsored by Fairmount Library and open to all, community members can attend one or both sessions as their needs dictate. Registration and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons can call the library to reserve a spot at any of the programs, at 315 487-8933.

Wealth Accumulation – Feb. 12 – 8 p.m.

With an effective budget and debt-management process in place, it’s time to shift focus to accomplishing your short, mid, and long-term financial goals through saving and investing. Whether it’s saving for a home, funding college, or building your retirement nest-egg, session two will provide an overview of the investments, accounts, and strategies you can use to reach these financial milestones.

Wealth Preservation – March 12 – 6:30 – 8 p.m.

The final installment of the Financial Focus series will center on preserving your hard-earned savings both before and during retirement. Learn about wealth preservation and distribution with specific topics including insurance, retirement income strategies, social security, and basic estate planning.

About Derek Brainard:

Derek Brainard is an Accredited Financial Counselor® through the AFCPE®, and Manager of Education Services at the AccessLex Institute’s Center for Education and Financial Capability. Derek has previous experience in the financial services sector as a licensed financial advisor, and in higher education as financial literacy coordinator at Syracuse University. His financial writing and commentary have been featured via U.S. News and World Report, MSN Money, MarketWatch, and USA Today.

