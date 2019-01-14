L’pool woman killed in snowmobile crash

 

Jan 14, 2019 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Star Review

A town of Clay resident was killed just after midnight Sunday in a snowmobile crash in Herkimer County.

Michelle Wander, 46, of Liverpool, lost control of her snowmobile while traveling north on Morrow Point Road between First Lake and Second Lake in the town of Webb and crashed into a tree.

The Town of Inlet Police Department, New York State Police and Old Forge Fire Department responded to the crash. Danforth Rivet, Herkimer County coroner, pronounced Wander dead at the scene of the accident. Police said “unsafe speed” was the cause of the accident.

According to syracuse.com, Wander lived in Bayberry and owned a daycare, Michelle’s Group Family Daycare. She was a graduate of Baker High School in Baldwinsville.

A second snowmobile crash in the town of Webb occurred Sunday afternoon, killing a 72-year-old Monroe County man. Larry E. DeMarte, of Hilton, rolled his snowmobile off a trail curve, fell into a ravine and became trapped underwater.

