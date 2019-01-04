 

Liverpool man arrested on alleged sexual abuse charges

Jan 04, 2019

State Police arrested Frederick H. Johnson, age 54, from Liverpool, NY for Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child 1st degree (class B felony), Sex Abuse 1st degree (class D felony), Sex Abuse 2nd degree (class A misdemeanor) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class A misdemeanor).

Today’s arrest is the result of an investigation into allegations that Johnson subjected multiple children, between the ages of 5 and 15, to sexual contact.  Johnson was also wanted for Parole violation and was subsequently located and arrested in East Syracuse after an extensive search by State Police and New York State Parole Officers.

Johnson was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center in Syracuse pending centralized arraignment.

The juvenile victims will be offered services through the McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center.

The investigation is continuing at this time and State Police request that anyone with information pertaining to Frederick Johnson contact investigators at 315-366-6000.

Verna R. Marble, 99

