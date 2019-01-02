County executive announces first annual County Parks Photo Contest

Jan 02, 2019 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, News
County Executive Ryan McMahon recently announced the first annual system-wide Onondaga County Parks Photo Contest, beginning Jan. 1.
“From the spectacular sunrises over Onondaga Lake Park to the snowy trails of Beaver Lake Nature Center to the playful snow leopards at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, the beauty of winter offers subjects and ideas galore to capture the perfect shot,” said McMahon.
Photographers of all abilities, ages 5 and up, are invited to enter for a chance to win prizes in several categories including Most Artistic, Best Action Shot and Junior Photographer (ages 5 to 17).
Complimentary admission will be offered to participants who show their camera (mobile devices are not accepted as cameras for the contest discount) at Beaver Lake, the Zoo and Highland Forest upon entry.
Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery, Oneida Shores, Onondaga Lake Park and Otisco Lake Park do not charge admission.
To be eligible, photos must be taken at any open Onondaga County Park during the contest period of Jan. 1 to 31.
Photographers must follow all park rules, stay on designated paths with the proper equipment (i.e. snowshoes, cross country skis) and obey posted signs. Flash photography is prohibited where indicated.
Photo contest entries can be submitted online and are due by midnight on Jan. 31. Late entries will not be accepted.
For more information, the complete list of contest rules and the entry form, please visit OnondagaCountyParks.com or call (315) 453-6712.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
