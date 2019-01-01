A first look at the new year at the Camillus Senior Center

Starting the new year at the Camillus Senior Center

By Tricia Bacon

Senior Citizens Coordinator

Special events that are offered for the month of JANUARY 2019 at the Camillus Senior Center 25 ½ First St. Camillus, NY.

Senior Center Meeting

All seniors are invited to attend monthly meetings to learn about activities, events, and other happenings at the center. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 1 p.m. Next meeting Jan. 7t guest speaker Maureen Kiefer, from Legal Services of Mid-New York.

Painted Treasures

Come create a decorative, hand painted keepsake. All Supplies Included. 10 to 11:45 a.m., $15 per person. First Thursday of the month, Jan. 3, stop by the office to see a sample. Call the senior center for more information.

Senior Power Hour

Join us for this energetic fitness class that consists of 30 minute warm up and aerobic dance followed by a half hour of strength and flexibility training. Wednesday and Fridays starting Jan. 9 to Feb. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. Instructed by Fred Wilson. $15 per person (6 weeks-12 classes).

Bunko

Join us for this fun dice game. Great chance to get out, meet friends and socialize. All supplies and refreshments provided and now we play twice a month. Prizes. Second and fourth Monday of the month. The next sessions will be held on Monday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m., $2 per person – Cash. Call 315-672-5820 to sign up.

Stretch, Strengthen & Balance

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 8 through Feb. 14, $15 per person for 6 week session (12 classes) This program includes exercises to accommodate seniors of all ability levels. Strength & balance training exercises are done either in a seated position or standing with a chair.

Jewelry Making

Come make a 7 inch toggle bracelet or earrings with beads and wire. All supplies included. Instructed by Alyson Esposito. Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m., $5 for earrings or bracelet per person, per class. Please register in advance by calling 315-672-5820.

Chair Yoga

Enjoy the benefits of yoga right from your chair! Learn simple movements that gently exercise each part of the body, even our breathing. These seated exercises build strength and flexibility so we become more mobile and confident. Additional balance work is done standing while using the chair as a steady support. Thursday afternoons starting Jan. 10 to Feb. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., $25 per person.

Line Dancing

Do you enjoy dancing but don’t have a partner? Line dancing is the perfect answer. Instructed by Beverly Proulx, this class will teach the basic steps and a few dances. Guaranteed fun! Tuesdays, starting Jan. 15 through Feb. 19 (6 weeks) from 1 to 2 p.m., $20 per participant. This class is for both men and women.

Concepts of Drawing

Learn to draw what you are seeing using techniques to measure shapes and the spaces they occupy. Work on shading both in pencil and light washes to create a range of values. We will render collections of objects to work on composition. Materials needed: a set of drawing pencils (2H-6B). Erasers, one kneaded and one white vinyl. Drawing pad 11X14 Strathmore 400 series, one medium Aqua brush and one water soluble graphite pencil. Instructed by Christine Patsos. Thursdays, Jan. 17 to March 7 (8 weeks) from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., $40 per participant. To register, mail in or drop off a check to the center office.

Mah Jong

Every Friday morning from 9:30 to noon. All players are welcome. Newcomers are encouraged!

TCC Practice Class

This class is for former Tai Chi Chih students to gather with other students to practice their skills. This class is self-led. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 23 from 10 to 11 a.m., free.

Mexican Train

Join us for a fun afternoon playing the dominoes game of Mexican Train. Every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Call the center to learn more.

Home Sweet Home for Seniors

What are our options when it comes to buying, selling or finding a new home? Join Roxanne Bocyck from Keller Williams Realty as she talks about making important decisions when it comes to choosing a home to fit your aging lifestyle. There will be prizes, food and fun! Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. No charge but pre-registration is appreciated. Call the office 315-672-5820.

Card Making

Make beautiful homemade All Occasion greeting cards. All materials provided. Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m., $5 per person, two cards per class. Please call 315-672-5820 to register. Instructed by Alyson Esposito.

Trivia Day

Let’s have a little fun after lunch! Teams or tables will compete against each other to answer a variety of trivia questions. Prizes! Wednesday, Jan. 30 from noon to 1 p.m. No charge to play but a donation for lunch. Sign up at the front desk or call 315-672-5820.

The Senior Center is a great place to make new friends and enjoy the many benefits it has to offer. There is a lending library with bookcases filled with good books and DVD videos to borrow. You can play pitch on Tuesday afternoons at 1:00pm and Pinochle on Wednesday mornings at 10:30a.m. Our neighborhood advisor is here the first Thursday of each month from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. to assist you with a variety of senior services. And stay tuned for a Super Bowl Party on Feb. 1 and more information on our upcoming 2019 fabulous bus trips!

The center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 14.

