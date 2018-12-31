 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Sheriff’s office says Cicero stabbing now homicide investigation

Dec 31, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, News, Star Review

Sheriff’s office says Cicero stabbing now homicide investigation

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in the Town of Cicero.
On Dec. 31, at approximately 12:07 a.m., sheriff’s deputies along with members of the Cicero Police Department responded to a reported stabbing that just occurred on Wynmoor Drive near Chinkapin Circle in Cicero. Deputies investigating the incident report that the victim, identified as Zakariah Ibrahim (15) of Cicero, was stabbed during a physical altercation with another 15 year old male.
The suspect fled from the area in a vehicle prior to deputies arriving on scene, but was located a short time later and taken into custody. Ibrahim was transported by NAVAC ambulance to Upstate University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have charged the 15 year old male from Liverpool with murder in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree. He is expected to be arraigned sometime this morning in Centralized Arraignment Court.
The investigation is ongoing.

Comment on this Story

Robert E. Raab, 97

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling