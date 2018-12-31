J-D grad enters hospice after PA car accident

Jamesville-DeWitt graduate Jeff Gabriel was involved in a severe car accident last Friday and a GoFundMe page has been created to help with medical bills and transportation costs. (GoFundMe.com)

A 2017 graduate of Jamesville-DeWitt High School recently entered hospice care after being involved in a severe car accident in Pittsburgh, Pa., last November. After an outpouring of local support, and numerous medical procedures and tests, the family of Jeff Gabriel announced recently that they have moved Jeff to an end-of-life care facility in Pittsburgh and were closing the GoFundMe page created for him.

“We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our family and Jeffrey,” said Gabriel’s mother Rene Gabriel. “We are sorry for the long overdue update. It is with a heavy heart we let you know Jeffrey is in hospice at a wonderful facility in Pittsburgh. We will update you when the time comes to bring him home. As such, we are closing the GoFundMe page from receiving additional donations. The entire Gabriel family is so appreciative for the generosity of hundreds of people in support of our sweet Jeff.”

Gabriel was involved in a car accident in Pittsburgh on Nov. 30, suffering multiple skull and compound fractures, a broken pelvis and sustained head trauma. He entered hospice care late December in Pittsburgh after he emitted to the ICU at UPMC Mercy Hospital, the main hospital facility of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania, in critical condition after the accident.

After the accident, family friend Sharon Vazquez created a Gofundme page to help Gabriel and his family with medical bills, lodging and travel expenses from Syracuse to Pittsburgh.

The page exceeded its goal of $30,000 in donations — receiving $32,812 total by 406 donators in 26 days – but has since closed page after Gabriel’s condition declined.

Early December, Gabriel’s family said his surgeries had “went well” and he received rods in his leg, arm and pelvis, and facial plates were put in to repair his jaw and cheek bones.

He remained in stable condition through the surgeries, though he was still considered in “very critical” condition.

He then underwent a procedure to “provide a comprehensive view of possible internal injuries,” as well as an MRI to reveal additional head trauma.

However, late December, his mother notified family, friends and Gofundme supporters that Gabriel had recently entered hospice care.

Gabriel graduated from Jamesville-DeWitt High School in 2017 where he competed on the boys swim team and participated in the Model United Nations Club as an officer.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story