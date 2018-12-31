Deputies investigate stabbing in Cicero

 

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred this morning in the Town of Cicero.
On Dec. 31, at approximately 12:07 a.m., sheriff’s deputies along with members of the Cicero Police Department responded to a reported stabbing that just occurred on Wynmoor Drive near Chinkapin Circle in Cicero. Deputies investigating the incident report that the victim, a 15 year old male, was stabbed during a physical altercation with another male.
The suspect fled from the area in a vehicle prior to deputies arriving on scene, but was located a short time later and taken into custody. The victim was transported by NAVAC ambulance to Upstate University Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

