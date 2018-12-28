2018 in B’ville: How much can you remember about this year?

Larry Parry, 97, of Baldwinsville, passed away May 5. He was one of Central New York's last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors. “He couldn’t get through the story without being swept away with emotion,” said Susan Acker, Parry's daughter. (Photo courtesy of The Greatest Generations Foundation)

In the past, our year-end roundups have simply listed the top stories of the greater Baldwinsville community from the past 12 months. This year, we decided to take a page from Messengers past. The Dec. 28, 1977, issue of the Messenger presented the Year in Review as a quiz.

“You’re on your own — no fair looking back at the last 51 issues of The Messenger that we know you have neatly stacked somewhere at home,” reads the introduction to the 1977 quiz.

While we hope you’ve read all 51 issues this year, we won’t tell anyone if you peek at past issues for the answers, which can be found on page 7.

Look for the bonus question at the end of this quiz for a chance to win a prize.

Thank you for reading the Messenger, and cheers to 2019!

1. One of Central New York’s last Pearl Harbor veterans, Larry Parry, died May 5. How old was he?

a. 95

b. 97

c. 99

d. 100

2. How many times did Mr. Parry visit the Pearl Harbor memorial?

3. The Lysander Town Board voted in January to bond for as much as $400,000 to build a spray park in Lysander Park. Residents Fred Burtch and Kevin Rode, along with a number of their neighbors, carried a petition to bring the proposed bond to a referendum. How many valid signatures did they gather?

a. 628

b. 377

c. 449

d. 551

4. Speaking of Lysander Park, the town of Lysander and the village of Baldwinsville agreed in November to do what? Why are they taking this action?

5. After four overtimes and six rounds of a shoot-out, the Bees ice hockey team defeated which state no. 1-ranked school to earn a spot in the Section III Division I semifinals? Did Baldwinsville go on to win the final?

6. After a dry spell in which few acts were booked, the village of Baldwinsville signed an agreement with which promoter to bring concerts back to Paper Mill Island?

7. The Baldwinsville Central School District partnered with which financial institution to run a student-run branch in Baker High School?

a. Edge Federal Credit Union

b. Summit Federal Credit Union

c. Seneca Savings

d. Solvay Bank

8. Voters in the North West Fire District approved the NWFD’s proposal to build a new fire station and expand Station 1 on May 8 by a margin of 216 to 110. Where will the new Station 3 be built, and where is the current Station 3 located?

9. The Lysander Town Board ruffled some feathers over the summer when they voted to ban farm animals from residential properties in which zoning classifications? (Hint: there are three.)

10. Lysander resident Nicole Enck and her family entreated the town board not to ban farm animals. What are the names of the Enck family’s four hens?

11. Whom did the Baldwinsville Volunteer Center name as Man and Woman Volunteer of the Year?

12. Can you name a few of the causes to which the Volunteers of the Year have devoted their time?

13. Which B’ville restaurant is closing Dec. 31 after nearly 19 years in business?

a. Mohegan Manor

b. Tassone’s Wine Garden

c. Tabatha’s Family Tree

d. Angry Garlic

14. Sarah Hall, former editor of the Baldwinsville Messenger and the Eagle Star-Review, left her post in November to become editor of which publication?

a. Today’s CNY Woman Magazine

b. Syracuse Woman Magazine

c. Women of Upstate New York Magazine

d. Rochester Woman Magazine

15. What year did Sarah start working for Eagle News?

16. Canton Woods Senior Center celebrated its 40th anniversary this fall. According to 2017 data, how many people visit Canton Woods each day? Each month?

17. The Marching Bees, Baldwinsville’s marching band, have been invited to perform in what event?

18. Village residents who live near the First United Methodist Church were instructed to remain in their homes for about 23 hours on Oct. 13 and 14 because of a police standoff that occurred on which street?

19. Tear gas used during the standoff rendered Babs Donaldson’s home uninhabitable and ruined many of her possessions, but her canine companion escaped the house unharmed. What is the name of Babs’ dog?

20. Christine Hallquist, a 1974 graduate of Baker High School, ran for governor of which state? Did she win?

Bonus question

The news quiz was just for fun, but the stakes for this final question are a little higher. Email us your answer at editor@baldwinsvillemessenger.com by noon Jan. 4 and we will choose two people to win a pair of tickets to a Syracuse Crunch game.

Q: Each month, the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce interviews a business owner for the Bee Local feature. Name all 12 businesses featured in 2018.

