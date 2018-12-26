Couple celebrates 66th anniversary

 

Dec 26, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Staples celebrate 66 years

Ron and Marguerite Staples of Skaneateles are celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27.

The couple met in Skaneateles High School and were wed in 1952. After a career in the military and 13 years in FL, they came back to the town they love, Skaneateles, to live for the rest of their lives.

Their daughter Selinda Altomare and husband, Mike, wish then a very happy anniversary and send them their love.

