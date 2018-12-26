Camillus Elks Lodge gives back

Camillus Elks Lodge donates $750 in gift cards to Jordan-Elbridge holiday bazaar

The Camillus Elks Lodge No. 2367 donated $750 worth of Wal-Mart gift cards to the Jordan-Elbridge holiday toy and a gift bazaar in December. The lodge donated 30 cards worth $25 each.

“We as Elks reach out to the community and support different organizations,” said lodge secretary Bob McIntyre. Jordan-Elbridge Superintendent James Froio holds a donation from the Camillus Elks Lodge. Also standing, from left, are: Elks member, Cheryl Chesneski; passed state VP, Jim Roe; Elks member, Stan Chesneski; president for the year, Lee Ireland; and lodge secretary Bob McIntyre.

“We thought this would be a great cause,” they said.

The bazaar was held from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 8 at Elbridge Elementary.

This marked the second year of the bazaar.

