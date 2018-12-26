 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Camillus Elks Lodge gives back

Dec 26, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News

Camillus Elks Lodge gives back

Camillus Elks Lodge donates $750 in gift cards to Jordan-Elbridge holiday bazaar

The Camillus Elks Lodge No. 2367 donated $750 worth of Wal-Mart gift cards to the Jordan-Elbridge holiday toy and a gift bazaar in December. The lodge donated 30 cards worth $25 each.

“We as Elks reach out to the community and support different organizations,” said lodge secretary Bob McIntyre. Jordan-Elbridge Superintendent James Froio holds a donation from the Camillus Elks Lodge. Also standing, from left, are: Elks member, Cheryl Chesneski; passed state VP, Jim Roe; Elks member, Stan Chesneski; president for the year, Lee Ireland; and lodge secretary Bob McIntyre.

“We thought this would be a great cause,” they said.

The bazaar was held from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 8 at Elbridge Elementary.

This marked the second year of the bazaar.

Comment on this Story

Liverpool honors state Class AA basketball champions with rings, banner

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill