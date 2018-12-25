Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years Ago

In 1998, the Skaneateles Press published an article about the results of the Stingrays’ swim meet in Cortland. The Stingrays’ B girls (ages 13-14) won their age group after Abby Hackler came in second in the 500 free and the 100 backstroke, and Kate Schneider (now Mrs. Hardy, our Honors English teacher!) helped to gain points in the 200 free relay and the 500 free. The Medley Relay team composed of Kate Schneider, Abby Hackler, and two other girls also managed to receive second place. The B boys got first in overall. Partick Bridenbecker earned third in the 50 free, and second in the 500 free. At the time this article was published, Skaneateles had neither a town pool nor a swim team. Nowadays, Skaneateles has its own club team, Skaneateles Lightning, and a girls’ varsity team who recently won their sectional championship. Go Lakers!

40 Years Ago

… The Skaneateles Press dedicated a full page of the paper to The Year in Review. The page comprised of multiple photos and captions indicating the biggest stories of 1978. These included the ground breaking of Austin Park Rink, the 40th anniversary of the Lightning racing boat, and the very first Skaneateles High School graduation ceremony to take place outdoors at Shotwell Park. What might be included in a 2018 Year in Review: the demolition of Stella Maris, the 25th anniversary of Dickens’ Christmas, the High School receiving a National Blue Ribbon distinction? We’ll let the editor and readers decide.

60 Years Ago

… Skaneateles held a contest to find the first baby born in 1959. With the Cold War in full swing, the people of Skaneateles needed a distraction from the everyday stressful news. Different stores and companies in the town helped provide prizes to the winning family. Such prizes included services like free dining at local restaurants and necessities for a newborn. Although this competition was beneficial to new families, a contest like this doesn’t occur very often. If Skaneateles brings back this contest, maybe your family could win!

80 Years Ago

… an article was published that stressed a concern about the rise of bicycle-motor vehicle accidents in the United States. In 1937, there were 35,000 injuries and 700 fatalities. In an effort to address the increase in bicycle-motor vehicle accidents, cities across the nations began to require registration for all bicycles as well as institute new laws for cyclists. Multiple cities in Oregon passed strict requirements for cyclists including a written examination on traffic laws and a road test to exhibit riding ability. According to the Pedestrian and Bicycle Information Center, there were 45,000 injuries and 818 fatalities in 2015. Eighty years later, the number of bicycle-motor vehicle injuries has slightly increased even with the listed precautions. What should cyclists and motorists do differently to prevent such tragedies?

100 Years Ago

… the Spanish influenza affected people across the globe. According to CDC, the epidemic infected an estimate of 500 million people worldwide, about a third of the world’s population. Symptoms: fever, fatigue, sore throat, headache, and muscle aches. It in turn killed 20-50 million people worldwide, totaling to more deaths than WW1. That included 675,000 Americans, where infants and elderly were more susceptible due to weak immune systems. This deadly disease had unknown origins, but proceeded to spread through China, Europe and North America in the Spring of 1918. Eventually, in the 40s, a vaccine was made, but by that time many people were already gone. Today, there are many vaccines that are made to prevent dangerous diseases such as Seasonal Influenza, Chicken Pox, Measles, Hepatitis B, and Tetanus. Compared to 1918, medical professionals have developed many ways to prevent germs from spreading and causing new epidemics. Luckily today, we live in a world where we can prevent diseases from effecting such large populations.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story