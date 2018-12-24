Rotarian make holiday donation

CSG Rotarians deliver holiday turkeys

For the 40th year, the Rotary Club of Camillus Solvay Geddes purchased and delivered thirty-five turkeys to food pantries and shelters in Camillus, Warners, and the surrounding area. Organized by Rotarian Neal Quigley, members picked up the turkeys from Costco. Eighteen turkeys were given to the Holy Family food pantry. Another dozen were distributed to Warners United Methodist Church. Three more turkeys were dropped off at Francis House and two more were given to Chadwick Residence.

Barb Resseguie, chairperson of the Warners Community Food Pantry, thanked the CSG Rotarians for their generous donation. Because of the donation, the pantry created several baskets. “We truly appreciate the continued support to our needy families,” she said.

